2021's iPad sees its lowest ever price in this Labor Day sale

The iPad 10.2 is Apple's more budget-oriented tablet, but it doesn't forget that it's an iPad. There's still stellar build quality, an excellent screen, and a slick UI to keep things feeling premium. You can now have Apple's impressively cheap iPad 10.2 for even less at Amazon, where you'll save $50. It's currently $279 over Labor Day, bringing it to its lowest price ever. If you've had your eye on an iPad for any amount of time, now is the time to drop the hammer and press the buy button.

The budget iPad got budgetier

(opens in new tab) iPad 10.2 | $319 now $279 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The cheapest iPad is by no means unimpressive, bringing a great screen and speedy processor to the table. This is the tablet to get if you want an iPad but don't want to pay for Apple's more premium options - you'll save some money and still get an excellent tablet experience. This deal will save you $50 at Amazon.

This is the iPad that everyone can afford, coming in usually at just over $300. With this most recent price drop, there's a $50 price decrease, making the tablet even more affordable to a greater number of customers. But what is the iPad 10.2 up against at this new lower price point?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is now a couple of years old, but at its current price of $269 at Amazon (opens in new tab), it's much closer to the iPad in price. For the money, the Samsung will give you a 10.4 edge-to-edge display, metal build, and some decent battery life. You'll also get an S-pen in the box - if that's important to you.

The iPad comes, however, comes with a front-facing camera, a sturdier frame, and the latest Apple tablet chip. While the design might be getting a little long in the tooth, it's tried and true and still works very well.

For our money, the newer processor and better build make the iPad a better buy - and at its current price, a no-brainer. If you're looking for other models of iPad, make sure you take a look at the best iPad deals and sales hub, and then keep up with the best Labor Day sales that we're updating throughout the day.