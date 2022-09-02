2022 iPad Pro shows up in retailer's inventory system

We're at least a month away from Apple announcing the next generation of the iPad Pro, but that isn't stopping at least one retailer in the world from accidentally selling one to a customer.

As reported by MacRumors, Australian wireless carrier Optus has already add a number of 2022 iPad Pro models into its inventory system. According to the report, the retailer has added a SKU for a fourth-generation 11-inch iPad Pro in the Space Gray colorway.

SKUs for a Space Gray fourth-generation 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ with 512GB of storage and cellular connectivity have been added to Optus's system. At present, there is no fourth-generation 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, with the latest model from 2021 being a third-generation model. The current, third-generation models are still listed as expected on Optus's system.

At least one customer accidentally bought one

According to the report, some customers have been accidentally sold the fourth-generation iPad Pro models and Optus has had to backtrack, changing the order to the current third-generation models.

Order invoices seen by MacRumors show that some staff have accidentally placed orders for the ‌2022 ‌iPad‌ Pro‌ instead of the 2021 ‌iPad Pro‌ for some customers. One such customer told MacRumors that two days after receiving order confirmation for the ‌2022 ‌iPad‌ Pro‌ model, they were contacted by a customer service representative who said that the fourth-generation 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ was out of stock, and that Optus could only offer the third-generation 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ at the current time.

While it's funny to see an iPad Pro that isn't even in existence yet be sold to a customer by accident, tame your expectations about it coming next week. While Apple is holding its "Far Out" event next Wednesday, new iPads and Macs aren't expected to be announced until another event that is rumored to be occurring in October.

The company's "Far Out" special event, featuring the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, will kick off next week on Wednesday, September 7. The company is also expected to reveal the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Pro, and AirPods Pro 2 at the event.