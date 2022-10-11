5 must-have Apple deals from Prime Day 2: iPad, Apple Watch Series 8 and more

It's early, but we've already uncovered some great Apple deals for Prime Day. These include excellent prices on many of the most popular iPads on the market, the first price drop for the Apple Watch Series 8, and much more.

This special Prime Day shopping event runs through tomorrow, October 12. Discounted prices are good until supplies run out.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8| $399 now $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab) For a limited time, Amazon has dropped the price of certain Apple Watch Series 8 models by $50. This is an amazing deal when you consider the wearable device just arrived on the market. This isn't the only Apple Watch deal for Prime Day. Check out the others right here (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2| $249 now $234.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Here's another incredible deal on a brand-new Apple product. The AirPods Pro 2 looks just like the previous model. On the inside, however, are some amazing new features. There are a lot of other AirPods deals worth considering (opens in new tab), including one on the AirPods 2.

(opens in new tab) iPad Air 5| $599 now $519 at Amazon (opens in new tab) One of the most popular Apple tablets, the iPad Air 5, launched earlier this year to rave reviews. Featuring an M1 SoC, the 10.9-inch tablet comes in various color combinations. It's one of many iPad deals (opens in new tab) during Prime Day this year, including an impressive sale on the 10.2-inch iPad.

(opens in new tab) iPad 10.2 64GB | $329 now $269 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The base model iPad is certainly no slouch - an A15 Bionic chip will keep the tablet speedy for some time to come, along with a colorful and pin-sharp Retina display to ensure your content looks fantastic. The camera on the back is good enough for everyday use, and the front camera is perfect for facetime. It's got everything you need in a tablet, like full AppStore support, but also some extras like Touch ID and Apple Pencil support. It's not super expensive at the best of times, but at the moment, you'll save a chunk in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. There are discounts on the whole range, with savings of up to $60 if you want a cellular version or some more storage.

(opens in new tab) AirPods 2 | $159 now $89 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The AirPods 2 are now starting to age a little, but they still have some excellent features on board. The silicon budless fit means they are more comfortable for a wider variety of ears, and the little charging case can power up from a wireless charger. They'll connect seamlessly with your iPhone, magically appearing on the home screen when you open the case. This price isn't quite as low as they've been before - but it's very close. If Prime Day is anything to go by, expect them to go quick during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

Remember, supplies are limited, so act fast. Otherwise, you might have to pay full price on your favorite Apple devices, including all the best iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and the like.