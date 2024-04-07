Apple hasn't forgotten about the iPad Mini after all as insider reports that a new model is in development

Despite no new iPad Mini models since September 2021, Apple is still looking to develop a seventh-generation model.

As per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter, a new iPad Mini, and a new lower-end base iPad, are in development, but neither is likely to arrive before the end of the year "at the earliest".

Gurman notes that while the new full-sized iPad will likely be a "cost-reduced version of the 10th generation model from 2022", the seventh generation iPad Mini "won’t include much more than a processor upgrade."

Given that the iPad Mini (Sixth Generation) is running on the A15 Bionic chip also seen in the iPhone 13 phone lineup, it seems ripe for an upgrade, but Gurman stops short of suggesting it could move to an M-series chip like the iPad Pro or iPad Air.

(Image credit: Adam Oram / iMore)

The curious case of the iPad Mini

Despite running an older processor, the iPad Mini remains an excellent tablet. In our review, we awarded it 4.5 stars out of 5 and said "With a modern design, USB-C, and the power of the A15 Bionic chip all packed into a super-portable form factor, fans of the iPad mini should rejoice at the sixth-generation model."

Still, with new iPad Air and iPad Pro models coming in May, many had hoped we'd see a new Mini, too, but as per Gurman's reporting, we'll have to wait. Still, with a price increase expected for the iPad Pro, other models, including the Mini, could become even more popular.

I've written at length about how the iPad Mini deserves to be even better on account of it standing alone in the iPad lineup for its blend of power and portability.

