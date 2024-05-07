Apple store goes down ahead of 'Let Loose' iPad event

Apple's "Let Loose" event will begin in just a few hours, with the showcase expected to show us the next slate of iPad models.

And, as is tradition, the online Apple Store has gone down for maintenance ahead of the new products being added.

Expect the site to go live immediately after the event, likely with fresh iPad Pro and iPad Air models, and maybe even a section about the M4 chip and Apple Pencil 3.

(Image credit: Apple)

What do we expect from the event?

In case you've been living under an iPad, Apple's event is expected to showcase plenty of changes for its tablet lineup for 2024. That's a good thing, because 2023 saw zero new iPad hardware releases, and many had wondered if the company was still committed to tablet computing.

The headline additions are the tablets themselves, with the iPad Pro seeing a spec bump that could potentially skip the M3 chip entirely and hop to M4 - bringing a wealth of AI potential to iPadOS 18 when it arrives this year. It may also add an OLED display, which would be a first for iPads.

On the iPad Air side of things, we're expecting two models, with a new 12.9-inch version being added alongside the existing 10.9-inch one. It's also likely to get the M2 chip like the current iPad Pro, as well as mini LED.

We're also expecting a new Magic Keyboard, potentially with a laptop-like finish, and a new Apple Pencil which may have haptic feedback.

