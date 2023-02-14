Apple's newest and best iPad mini is back to its lowest-ever price

If you've been watching the iPad mini for a little while, then now is your time to hit the buy button. It has returned to its lowest-ever price, with a $100 discount at Amazon. This price has reared its head a few times before, but it soon heads back up to full price. It's unlikely to see much more of a drop than this either, so if you're after a small tablet at a great price, then now's your moment.

If you're looking for one of the other iPad models, then we've put all the best iPad deals and sales in one place, so that you can find one that works for you.

iPad mini back at lowest ever price

(opens in new tab) iPad mini WiFi | $499 $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This deal on the iPad mini is one we've seen a few times at Amazon, but it never seems to last very long. This is only on the Wifi version of the tablet, but it's on most of the colors so there's definitely a model for you at this price. Unless you like the pink one, in which case you're out of luck. It's out of stock.

The iPad mini is a little powerhouse of a tablet. The smaller 8.3-inch screen means that it's even more portable than its big siblings, and the A15 Bionic processor means you can get actual work done on it. It's compatible with the second generation Apple Pencil as well for the artists amongst us.

It's the perfect iPad for students too, fitting effortlessly into a school bag or rucksack. There's a camera on the back as well, so you won't get caught without one when you're out and about. Of all the iPads, it's possibly the most versatile, fitting a wider variety of use cases than the other models.

When you pick one up, make sure you remember to grab one of the best cases for iPad mini so that it's good and protected.