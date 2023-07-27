Did you know you can supercharge iPad Pro download speeds with just an adapter?

Do you wish your iPad Pro was faster when browsing the web, downloading music, or watching Apple TV Plus? Well, you can supercharge your iPad Pro download and upload speeds with this neat trick.

Originally shared on Tom's Hardware, Linux developer Asahi Lina tweeted the discovery after they decided to use a Thunderbolt 10G adapter with a friend's iPad Pro. Using the adapter gave insane download and upload speeds well beyond the 2Gbps mark.

These mad speeds mean that you can download and upload faster than you probably ever need using a QNA-T310G1S adapter that adds 10GbE SFP+ support to your iPad Pro. If you're tempted to take advantage of these speeds yourself, you'll need the adapter as well as fast fiber speeds wherever you're trying to connect.

Gone are the days of waiting for webpages to load or buffering music on Apple Music. Now you can download games like Diablo Immortal in mere seconds, and with an adapter enabling these speeds, you'll be able to download full 4K TV series from Apple TV faster than ever before.

I got a Thunderbolt 10G adapter and a friend tried it out with her iPad Pro and this happened wwwww 🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/YvSzsgM5YdJuly 25, 2023

A truly pro iPad Pro

When it comes to the top tier of Apple's best iPads, the iPad Pro is the absolute peak of Apple's iPad development. For years we've talked about how the hardware of the iPad has far outgrown the software from iPadOS. Seeing the iPad Pro is capable of upload and download speeds like this is another example of how far the hardware on an iPad has come.

With iPadOS 17 currently in beta and set to release later this year, the software side of the iPad is increasingly capable of providing a software experience to match the top-tier hardware of the M2 chips in the current line of iPad Pros. Add in a Thunderbolt adapter, and you'll not only have better window management in the iPadOS 17 Stage Manager but also super fast browsing speeds to make the iPad Pro closer to a computer than ever before.