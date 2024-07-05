Get $200 off an M1 iPad Air at Best Buy — last gen but still kicking

The M1 iPad Air might have just been replaced by the M2 iPad Air, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t consider the older model — especially given that it’s just received a monster discount.

Thanks to a Best Buy deal, it returns to its lowest price ever — $200 off to make the price $399, a price we can’t see being beaten any time soon. You’ll want to act quickly with this one as well, as stock of the older iPad seems to running out at a range of retailers (including Amazon), and Best Buy could well be next. $200 off the M1 iPad Air is better than any early Prime Day iPad deal we've seen thus far and could be one of the best Prime Day Apple deal counters, with retailers often trying to one-up Amazon in the run-up to the event.

$200 off iPad Air M1

iPad Air M1 | $599 $399 at Best Buy We’ve seen this price on the iPad Air at other retailers, and it generally brings with it a complete sell-out of stock. It’s an absolutely wicked deal though, and while it might not be the newest iPad on the block, it’s still an incredibly capable tablet.

The iPad Air M1 might not have a 13-inch screen option or the M2 chip of the newly released models, but it’s certainly no slouch. The M1 chip at its core is plenty powerful for even some lighter work tasks like short-form video editing, and the screen on the front is exactly the same as the 11-inch version of the newer M2 model.

It’s also a great way to save money — as the iPad Air M1 has aged, the price has gone down and we’ve now reached this all-time low. That’s actually only $50 more than you’d pay if you bought the weaker 10th gen iPad at Apple, and you are by far and away getting the better tablet if you opt for this deal.

If you must have the latest M2 model then there are also savings to be had, albeit only $50 off the 13-inch model at Amazon: