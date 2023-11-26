Brand new Apple Pencil USB-C is on sale (here’s why you should buy the old one instead)

Last month, Apple revealed the brand-new USB-C Apple Pencil, and it's already on sale for Cyber Monday. But wait! Before you run off to Amazon to pick up the latest Apple Pencil with a 10% discount, let me tell you why you should avoid this deal at all costs and pick up the even better Apple Pencil 2 with a $40 discount instead.

You see when Apple announced the more affordable USB-C Apple Pencil in October, we all breathed a sigh of relief — no longer would iPad 10th generation owners be stuck with the USB-C adapter required to charge a 1st gen Apple Pencil with a USB-C iPad.

The cheaper USB-C option ($79 rrp) is also compatible with the other iPads in Apple's lineup, such as the M2 iPad Pro or the 5th generation iPad Air. That said, no one other than iPad 10th generation owners should even contemplate the cheaper Pencil with its lack of pressure sensitivity and magnetic charging.

The reason? You can pick up an Apple Pencil 2 with a huge discount this Cyber Monday, making it far more appealing than the new USB-C Apple Pencil and a much better deal.

So make sure you don't buy a USB-C Apple Pencil this Cyber Monday (unless you own a 10th generation iPad).

If you're in the market for a pencil and own an iPad mini 6, iPad Air 4th gen, or an iPad Pro, buy the Apple Pencil 2 for under $90 instead.

Cyber Monday iPad savings

The Apple Pencil deal you should actually buy

Apple Pencil 2nd gen | $129 $89 at Amazon The Apple Pencil 2 is a marked improvement on the previous model. It can magnetically attach to an iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini. You can also double-tap the Pencil to summon the eraser, alongside support for 'Hover' on iPad Pro models. At $40 off, it's a great discount if you've been tempted by one.