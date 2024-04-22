iPad Air 6 in larger size ‘leaked’ by over-enthusiastic case manufacturer — ESR preps for the 12.9-inch model and new iPad Pro, ahead of rumored May launch

With the rumored iPad Air and OLED iPad Pro launch incoming, one manufacturer’s new case suggests it is one step closer to happening.

On Amazon, ESR, known for making some of the best iPhone cases and best iPad cases , has put a few new designs up for sale. One is the 2024 iPad Air and another is the 2024 iPad Pro — both are 13-inches. The 2024 iPad Air is presumably intended for the iPad Air 6, with a deep blue case, housing three separate parts that can either cover the front of the tablet or fold into three to make a neat stand. It also has Apple Pencil 2 support, though the Amazon listing does not mention the Apple Pencil 3 , which is also expected to launch soon.

ESR’s 2024 iPad Pro case is in a black colorway and follows a similar pattern of having three rigid sections that can be folded to make a stand. In this case, the iPad Pro camera and basic dimensions are the same as the last generation — inverse to some rumors suggesting the camera would be moving. The Rebound and Rebound 360 cases are available for the iPad Pro, with the second case having a seethrough back to show off the Apple logo.

What does this mean?

This either means that ESR knows the iPad is on the way soon or that it believes the iPad is likely enough to launch that it is worth listing a case for the new line to get a better search result on Amazon when the new iPad range arrives. The latter is much more likely.

This year, both the iPad Air 6 and OLED iPad Pro are expected to have similar dimensions, though the latter will get thinner bezels and will be thinner overall, thanks to the OLED screen. Most of the design differences are internal, with the iPad Air 6 tipped to receive an Apple M2 chip and the iPad Pro expected to get the new M3 chip. The M4 chip is seemingly still a while off. You can buy the new ESR cases right now and, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, they will arrive by tomorrow. You will still be waiting a few weeks after that for the iPad to go with it.

