iPad Pro 12.9-inch has a new lowest price in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

The iPad Pro 12.9-inch sits at the very tippity top of the iPad tree. There's an M1 Apple Silicon laptop chip inside, along with a very impressibe camera on the back and a massive 12.9-inch Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display on the front. Usually, this table costs over $1000, even in its least expensive 128GB guise. It is not a cheap tablet - and it certainly still isn't cheap in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. It is, however, a whole lot more affordable, with around a $200 discount to make it the cheapest that its ever been, beating the previous lowest price by around $50.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch new lowest price

(opens in new tab) iPad Pro 12.9-inch | $1099 now $899 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Now could be the best time you've had to buy a new iPad Pro - this is the lowest price we've ever seen on the extremely premium tablet. It's a massive slab of glass and aluminum that could well replace your laptop with its M1 chip and support for a separate keyboard. The iPad Pro is a monster that tends to come with a massive price. Now, however, you can pick one up for a little less with a nice $200 off full price in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale - it's never been less expensive than it is right now. Enjoy discounts on the whole range - all storage options, colors, and connectivity choices are available.

The iPad Pro 12.9 is the tablet you pick up if you want an Apple laptop with a touchscreen. Its huge 12.9-inch screen makes it a lot more useful for multi-tasking than its smaller stablemates, and magic keyboard support makes it the perfect tablet to replace a laptop. It might be getting an update soon, so this lower price is the perfect opportunity to pick one up.

