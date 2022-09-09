iPhone 14's Dynamic Island comes to iPad Pro in new concept

If you're one of the people heading to Dynamic Island, a new concept brings it to another fan-favorite Apple device.

This week at Apple's "Far Out" event, the company announced the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro 2. One of the biggest reveals at the event was Dynamic Island, a new feature for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

The Dynamic Island, as insane as the name is, is a really cool feature that dynamically changes the new pill-shaped cutout with helpful information that you can interact with. Apple explains it better and in full below:

The Dynamic Island enables new ways to interact with iPhone, featuring a design that blends the line between hardware and software, adapting in real-time to show important alerts, notifications, and activities. With the introduction of the Dynamic Island, the TrueDepth camera has been redesigned to take up less of the display area. Without impeding content on the screen, the Dynamic Island maintains an active state to allow users easier access to controls with a simple tap-and-hold. Ongoing background activities like Maps, Music, or a timer remain visible and interactive, and third-party apps in iOS 16 that provide information like sports scores and ride-sharing with Live Activities can take advantage of the Dynamic Island.

Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro (Image credit: Apple )

The Dynamic Island comes to iPad Pro

If you weren't excited enough for the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, designer Parker Ortolani has created a new concept that brings the feature to the iPad Pro. With his concept, the Dynamic Island takes advantage of the larger display, running even more widgets throughout the top of the screen.

More of my iPad Pro with Dynamic Island concept… https://t.co/YshPymPBpX pic.twitter.com/vzEpm365JTSeptember 8, 2022 See more

If Apple does bring the Dynamic Island to the iPad Pro, we're likely to find out in October as the company is likely to host another event focused on the iPad and Mac that month.

Until then, we can all enjoy the Dynamic Island on our iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 and AirPods Pro 2 are available for preorder on Friday, September 9, and will launch on Friday, September 16.