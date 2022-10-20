New iPad gets the Apple Pencil it deserves... thanks to Logitech

Following the news that anyone buying the latest iPad will need to get their hands on a dongle to charge their 1st-gen Apple Pencil, Logitech has upstaged everyone by releasing an updated version of its Crayon stylus — with USB-C.

Despite Apple moving the new iPad (2022) to USB-C, it still uses the same 1st-gen Apple Pencil as the previous model. That Apple Pencil charges using Lightning, meaning you'll need an adapter if you want to charge it. That's less than ideal for obvious reasons, but Logitech's refreshed Crayon uses USB-C so you can use the same cable to charge both iPad and stylus. And not a dongle in sight.

One cable to rule them all

While Logitech isn't yet selling the updated version of the Crayon, Apple certainly is via its own website. Right now you can buy a USB-C Logitech Crayon (opens in new tab) for $69.95, with delivery in just a business day. Beyond the change of port, it appears to be identical to the model that it replaces — and it'll work just fine with older iPads as well as Apple's latest.

That $69.95 asking price means that not only does the Crayon have the right port, but it's also cheaper than the Apple alternative — which costs $99 — and is arguably easier to hold thanks to its shape and design. It doesn't have the same pressure sensitivity as Apple's offering, and its battery doesn't last as long. But at least when you charge it you can just use the cable you already have. Whether that makes it the best iPad stylus for you or not, only you can decide.

Apple announced its refreshed iPad earlier this week alongside the iPad Pro (2022) and Apple TV 4K (2022) models. The iPad Pro gained a new M2 chip and new Apple Pencil features, while the updated Apple TV 4K benefits from an A15 Bionic chip and support for HDR10+.