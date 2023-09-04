New iPadOS 17 launch window suggests we won't get a new iPad this year

In a change to last year, iPadOS 17 looks set to launch alongside iOS 17 and the iPhone 15 later this month, suggesting that new iPads won’t be coming out anytime soon.

According to Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter , Apple is happy enough to consider Beta 8 of iPadOS 17 as the final version, mainly due to minor improvements this year. While iPadOS 16 launched in October last year, this later debut was rumored to be due to Stage Manager, Apple’s latest multitasking efforts for the iPad, needing some extra polish instead.

But with no glaring issues or delays this year, iPadOS 17 looks to be back on schedule. Featuring a redesigned Lock Screen that’s been lifted from iOS 16, alongside an improved Stage Manager, it's set to be a great update for your existing iPad.

But with no indication of a new iPad coming, you may be holding onto your iPad for a while longer.

Still holding out for an iPad mini 7 - iMore’s Take

(Image credit: iMore)

Yes, this does give the impression that new iPads are out of the question for now. Apple usually holds iPadOS back for new iPads to debut alongside the new update. Instead, we could be seeing improved models with OLED screens and even bigger iPads in 2024. But I say ‘Boo’ to this.

I’ve been wanting to change from an iPad Pro to an iPad mini for a while now. I mainly use a Kindle to read a bunch of books, and while I also use Marvel Unlimited on my iPad Pro, it’s simply far too big on its 12.9-inch display.

The smaller 8.3-inch size really appeals to me, and it could replace both of these devices. I’d love to see ProMotion, which is available on iPad Pro and enables a faster framerate at 120Hz, to move over to the smaller tablet. But if this doesn’t happen, it would be great to see battery improvements for the iPad mini 6 instead.

So I may wait until Black Friday, rumored to return in November once again, to grab a deal on an iPad mini 6 and take advantage of that smaller size.