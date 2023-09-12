October iPad refresh hopes fade as analyst pours cold water on iPhone 15 day

As the world gets ready for Apple to announce the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro today, one analyst has managed to deflate everyone with the news that we might not get all that many more announcements before the end of the year.

Rumors of a new iPad Air 6 launch for October had started to circulate, with Apple also expected to unveil new M3 Macs. But now supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has poured cold water on hopes of new 2023 tablets altogether — a day after also suggesting that some expected M3 MacBooks won't arrive, either.

Now, Kuo says that we shouldn't expect a single iPad before the end of 2023.

No new iPads for you

Kuo was writing via a short and not-so-sweet post on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, when he dropped the bombshell. According to him, new iPad models are now "unlikely" before the end of the year, taking us into 2024.

今年年底前不大可能有新款iPad。--New iPad models are unlikely before the year's end.September 12, 2023 See more

We were already expecting the best iPads, the rumored OLED iPad Pros, to wait until 2024. The same was also rumored for the iPad Air 7, too. However, a recent report has raised hopes for a replacement for the current iPad Air. Now, those hopes have been quashed.

This all comes on a day when Apple excitement is ready to reach fever pitch with the new iPhones all but announced. They won't be alone, either. Apple is expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 during the same live-streamed event that will kick off in just a few hours from now.

You can of course watch the iPhone 15 event live online for yourself, but we'll be covering everything right here so you don't have to.