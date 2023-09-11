How to watch Apple's iPhone event "Wonderlust" — iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2

iPhone season is here! Tim Cook is about to take the stage in Cupertino and reveal Apple’s big plans for the iPhone 15 and beyond.

Christmas has come early for Apple fans as we finally get to see what Apple has been working on, including the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup and new Apple Watch models, such as the Series 9 and Ultra 2.

Apple is the best technology company in the world for creating excitement around product launches, and luckily, we can all tune in to watch Apple’s “Wonderlust” event from the comfort of our own homes. Here’s how to watch Apple’s iPhone 15 event.

If you just want the link to watch the show, click here.

How to watch Apple’s iPhone 15 event “Wonderlust”

The easiest way to watch the iPhone 15 keynote later today is on YouTube, as you'll find the app on most platforms, whether that's a TV or a games console. Apple showcases the live event on its YouTube channel, and you can watch it directly below when the show starts at 10 am PT.

You can also watch the iPhone 15 Apple event on any Mac, iPhone, or iPad using any web browser directly on Apple's website. The iOS device must run iOS 10 or above, and Macs must run macOS Sierra 10.12 or above.

If you own an Apple TV, the iPhone 15 event will also be available in the Watch Now category on tvOS.

What time and date is Apple's iPhone 15 keynote? Apple's iPhone 15 event will be live tomorrow, September 12, at 10 am PT/ 1 pm ET/ 6 pm BST.

(Image credit: Apple)

What to expect at Apple’s iPhone 15 event There is so much to look forward to at Apple’s iPhone 15 event, not just the company's latest smartphones. We’ll likely see the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max alongside the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2. We could also see new AirPods with USB-C compatibility with the likely move from Lightning to USB-C on this year’s iPhones. And as always, don’t rule out that “One more thing…”

(Image credit: Antonio DeRosa)

How long is the Apple event? Grab some snacks and a Margarita because we’ll be here for a couple of hours. The iPhone 15 Apple event is likely to be between an hour and a half and two hours, so you’ll want to be refreshed throughout the product showcase.

iPhone 15 — Into the unknown

(Image credit: Future/ iMore)

The excitement is palpable, with Apple fans across the globe excited to see what the company has up its sleeve. Make sure to join our Liveblog to get to-the-minute updates as we cover the event. And stay tuned to iMore for all your iPhone 15 coverage, including how to preorder and get your brand-new iPhone on day one.

And, if you want to share your opinions on the newly announced products, make sure to join the iMore forum to have your say.