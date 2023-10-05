Odd iOS 17.1 code raises questions about the future for Apple Pencil 3

A deep dive into the code of the recently-released iOS 17.1 update for iPhones has revealed some unusual references to the Apple Pencil, which may point towards Apple’s future plans for the Apple Pencil 3 stylus.

iOS 17.1 code includes a text prompt which encourages users to “Connect to USB-C to recharge soon”, and “Apple Pencil Battery Very Low”.

These are new directions for Apple Pencil within iOS, and brings with it a few interesting possibilities for Apple’s accessory.

The first is the least exciting possibility — the code may merely relate to the (somewhat cursed) USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter that allows first-generation Lightning-equipped Pencils to hook up to USB-C equipped iPads. It may simply be messaging to prompt a user as a reminder that the now-USB-C equipped latest iPhones can charge an Apple Pencil — though how the two devices are communicating battery levels remains unclear, seeing as currently you cannot pair an Apple Pencil with an iPhone.

It’s possible then that the code is an early reference to an upcoming Apple Pencil 3 release, one that allows the stylus to work with an iPhone, too. With iPhone screen sizes tipped to get bigger , and the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max already spacious enough, there’s certainly room for a stylus to get involved on the phone now — something that rivals like that Samsung Galaxy range has offered for many years.

In addition, it also suggests that a future Apple Pencil 3 release could feature a USB-C charging connection — something of a given, seeing as Apple has now completed the transition to USB-C on iPhone.

Apple Pencil 3 rumors are heating up

The Apple Pencil 2 released way back in November 2018, and though it remains a solid workhorse device for the creatively-minded iPad user, there are some interesting possibilities for a future Apple Pencil 3 device starting to be talked about.

Just this week we heard rumors of a new version of the stylus being in the works with magnetic, interchangeable tips, designed for differing use cases including painting-like tips and those for use when technical drawing.

Other rumors have included haptic feedback being added to the Pencil, and a color sampler for picking up shades from physical objects around you, bringing them directly into your artwork applications.

With tablet design plateauing aside from exponentially increasing processing power, a feature-rich new Pencil could be the key upselling point for any new iPad range Apple may be cooking up. And, if the above code is indicative of potential future plans, opening up the accessory to iPhone users would create a far wider audience for Apple Pencil, too.