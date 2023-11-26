The best iPad Air keyboard deal isn't one of Apple's this Cyber Monday

I have recently just bought myself an iPad Air (in this fantastic deal) and have found myself pondering on the best accessories. Though the Apple Pencil was a guaranteed purchase for me and my partner, due to them being a great artist and me being a significantly worse artist, what came next required more deliberation. I already have a case but, when looking for a nice keyboard, I've come across the perfect deal for our setup. Surprisingly, it's not Apple's Magic Keyboard.

Where to find the best iPad Keybaord deals

Logitech Folio Touch iPad Keyboard Case and Trackpad | $159.99 $109.99 at Amazon With $50 off the retail price, the Logitech Folio Touch is a case with a back stand that comes with a built-in keyboard and touchpad, turning it into a glorified MacBook. It is still more compact than a traditional Laptop, coming with backlit keys and iPadOS shortcuts. Price Check: $109.99 at Best Buy | N/A at Target

Part of the reason this deal is so great is the price puts it close to the cost of a traditional non-iPad Magic Keyboard but also gives it many of the features of the $250 Magic Keyboard. It balances cost well to give you something that is smart enough to fold away entirely for art and sturdy enough to function as a traditional case. It truly shows how many fantastic Cyber Monday iPad Keyboard deals there are out there.

Given it plugs directly into the iPad via a smart connector, it never needs charging and comes with space to charge the Apple Pencil while you use it. It will also hold that Pencil in place so it won't come loose in a backpack, something that most cases struggle with. The Logitech Folio Touch is a smart device that suits anyone on the go or in the comfort of their own home.