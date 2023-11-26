The best iPad Air keyboard deal isn't one of Apple's this Cyber Monday
That price isn't a typo!
I have recently just bought myself an iPad Air (in this fantastic deal) and have found myself pondering on the best accessories. Though the Apple Pencil was a guaranteed purchase for me and my partner, due to them being a great artist and me being a significantly worse artist, what came next required more deliberation. I already have a case but, when looking for a nice keyboard, I've come across the perfect deal for our setup. Surprisingly, it's not Apple's Magic Keyboard.
Where to find the best iPad Keybaord deals
- Amazon – Tons of iPad keyboard deals
- Best Buy – Incredible savings on iPad keyboards
- Target – Big reductions on iPad keyboards
Logitech Folio Touch iPad Keyboard Case and Trackpad |
$159.99 $109.99 at Amazon
With $50 off the retail price, the Logitech Folio Touch is a case with a back stand that comes with a built-in keyboard and touchpad, turning it into a glorified MacBook. It is still more compact than a traditional Laptop, coming with backlit keys and iPadOS shortcuts.
Price Check: $109.99 at Best Buy | N/A at Target
Part of the reason this deal is so great is the price puts it close to the cost of a traditional non-iPad Magic Keyboard but also gives it many of the features of the $250 Magic Keyboard. It balances cost well to give you something that is smart enough to fold away entirely for art and sturdy enough to function as a traditional case. It truly shows how many fantastic Cyber Monday iPad Keyboard deals there are out there.
Given it plugs directly into the iPad via a smart connector, it never needs charging and comes with space to charge the Apple Pencil while you use it. It will also hold that Pencil in place so it won't come loose in a backpack, something that most cases struggle with. The Logitech Folio Touch is a smart device that suits anyone on the go or in the comfort of their own home.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.
Most Popular
By Gerald Lynch