Draw like a pro with this excellent Apple Pencil 2 Black Friday deal — $40 off!
Up your art!
I have recently bought an iPad (in this excellent deal) and the very first thing I bought was the Apple Pencil. Before even getting a case or screen protector, I felt I needed one of the best iPad accessories you can buy for it immediately. Luckily, you can get the excellent Apple Pencil 2 for even cheaper, now just $89, with $40 off at Amazon. Black Friday is the best time of year to pick up new tech and this deal proves that.
Apple Pencil 2 |
$129 $89 at Amazon
As well as feeling like a regular pencil (as you might expect), the Apple Pencil can charge wirelessly on the side of the iPad, has intuitive double-touch controls to swap between app tools, and has super low latency pressure-sensitive controls. It’s a truly excellent tool that does exactly what it should for artists.
Price Check: $89 at Best Buy | $89.99 at Target
If you are a budding artist or just like the more tactile feel of controlling your iPad without getting your grubby mitts on it, the Apple Pencil is a great little accessory with even battery life. Just pop it onto your iPad and use it on the go. I have since grabbed a case and screen protector for my iPad but this is the accessory I’ve used most since it arrived.
