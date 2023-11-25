Type on the go with these fantastic Cyber Monday iPad Keyboard deals
iPads are excellent little devices due to their great battery life, compact size, and fantastic screen. All of these factors come together to make it perfect for productivity work but typing on that screen can be a tad cumbersome. Here are some of the best Cyber Monday iPad keyboard deals we can find.
Where to find the best iPad Keyboard deals
- Amazon – Tons of reduced iPad keyboards
- Best Buy – Incredible savings on iPad keyboards
- Target – Big reductions on iPad keyboards
Depending on your budget and scope, different keyboards will suit your setup in unique ways. Here are a varied selection of keyboard, all with different selling points and at a different budget. As long as it can work wirelessly, anything can technically type on your iPad but a handful of our choices take particular care when it comes to iPad functionality.
Apple Magic Keyboard |
$99 $79.99 at Amazon
One of the cheapest ways to get your hands on an Apple Keyboard, the $79.99 Apple Magic Keyboard is a standalone Bluetooth keyboard that can be connected to your iPad (or any other device) with ease.
Price Check: $94.99 at Best Buy | $99.99 at Target
Logitech Combo Touch (10th Gen) |
$159.99 $129.99 at Amazon
Though this version is only for the 10th gen iPad, the entire Logitech Combo Touch range is on sale, given a built-in keyboard, case, and keyboard for just one low price. We loved it in our 4-star review.
Price Check: $129.99 at Best Buy | $139.99 at Target
Apple Magic Keyboard with case and trackpad |
$299 $259 at Amazon
The most expensive yet most impressive on our list, the Apple Magic Keyboard case is $40 off, given your Apple's excellent keyboard and trackpad in a sturdy shell. As our positive review says: 'This keyboard case turns your iPad Pro into a mini iMac-style laptop'
Price Check: $259 at Best Buy | $299.99 at Target
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.
