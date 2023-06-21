The best Prime 2023 Day iPad deals

If you’re looking for a great deal on an iPad, these upcoming Prime Day iPad deals may be just what the doctor ordered. For two days at the beginning of July, Amazon throws the biggest shopping event of the year, with loads of great deals to be found all over its site.

There have previously been some epic deals on iPads over Prime Day, with the lowest prices on some models that we’ve seen. Look out for savings on the iPad Air, in particular – it’s an older model now, so there could well be some wicked deals.

Amazon Prime Day will take place on July 11-12, with 48 hours of exclusive deals for Prime members, but there are already some great savings to be had. We’ve gathered here in the runup to Prime Day some of the best deals of the moment, as well as what kind of prices we might see when the day comes around.

Current iPad Amazon deals roundup

There are some great deals on iPads, even though it is not yet Amazon Prime Day. There’s a great deal on the iPad Air, in particular, today, with a massive $40 saving. There’s also some money off the newest iPad 10th generation, with a nice, round $50 off.

Amazon iPad deals

iPad Air | $599 $559 at Amazon The iPad Air has seen some epic deals, and this deal remains one of the best prices the older model has seen. Thanks to its relative age, its possible that we may even see better deals than this over Prime Day – it’s well worth keeping an eye out.

iPad mini | $499 $399 at Amazon The iPad mini is another older tablet with some epic deals on it – this one still marks its lowest ever price. Over Prime Day, we could well see an even lower price, so if you’ve been waiting for a little while, it might be worth stealing yourself for Prime Day.

iPad 9th gen | $329 $269 at Amazon This iPad is the oldest of the bunch, and as such often receives big discounts. Perhaps its lowest price will get even lower over Prime Day so that you can grab a true iPad bargain.

iPad 10th gen | $449 $428 at Amazon If you want the newest iPad, then this is the model for you! Given that this one is so new, it’s unlikely to receive too much of a discount, but it's worth keeping an eye on it.

iPad Pro 11-inch | $729 at Amazon For power users, the iPad Pro is the way to go. This smaller model is more easily transported, while being just as powerful as its larger 12.9-inch sibling. Because this is a relatively new tablet, it’s unlikely to see much of a reduction over Prime Day.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch | $1,099 $1,049 at Amazon The biggest and poshest iPad of all, and also the most expensive. This is the biggest deal we’ve seen on the iPad Pro so far, and we’re hoping for more discounts over Prime Day – although given the relative newness of this iPad, it’s unlikely we’ll see any.

About Prime Day

What is Prime Day? Prime Day is a glorious two days of deals that Amazon holds every year. It tends to happen at the same time every year too, although we won’t find out what this year's dates are until a little closer to the time.

When is Prime Day 2023? Amazon Prime Day will take place on July 11-12, 2023.