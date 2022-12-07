The iPad Air returns to its lowest price just in time for the holidays

The new iPad (2022) is a nice device - it comes in loads of colors, and has some cool new features like a snazzy 10.9-inch screen, new aluminum shell, and USB-C charging. The iPad Air has all these things too - and is a whole lot more powerful. The normal $150 price difference makes this make sense, but with this $100 discount on the iPad Air at Amazon, the new $50 price difference starts to seem a little strange.

Don't buy the new iPad - buy the iPad Air for $100 off

(opens in new tab) iPad Air | $599 $499 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This doesn't beat the lowest price we've seen on the iPad Air, but it does match it. That's a cool $100 off MSRP and brings the Air within striking distance of the iPad (2022). For the price, you'll get an extra powerful processor, a less hollow feeling tablet, and support for the second generation Apple Pencil. (opens in new tab)

The iPad Air is a serious slice of tablet. It gained the M1 chip from the iPad Pro to go with its stunning 10.9-inch screen, along with some clean colors and a decent camera upgrade. Usually, while it's worth the extra $150, we'd actually recommend going for the iPad (2022) - You'll save money, but get a very similar-looking tablet. With the current deal over at Amazon, however, the value proposition becomes a little different.

When the price difference is only $50, it becomes a whole lot easier to recommend the upgrade to the iPad Air. You'll get all the extra juicy performance to go with the side mounting Apple Pencil 2 storage - and you'll actually have a newer processor in the M1. At this price, we'd say it's a no-brainer.

