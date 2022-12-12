The perfect gift for the holidays this year could be an iPad Mini - especially with this massive discount

As Christmas draws ever closer, so does the need to find a gift in the nick of time - thankfully, there are loads of deals on the hottest kit. One such deal this Christmas period is this $100 saving on the iPad Mini - making it a great big gift for someone special. This is still the lowest price we've seen on the tablet, and we can't see it going much lower any time soon - and stock is well known for not lasting very long with this tablet, so if you're looking to get one wrapped up this year, you'll likely have to move fast.

Grab an iPad Mini for Christmas this year with $100 off

(opens in new tab) iPad Mini (6th gen) | $499 $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This deal remains one of the best ever on the iPad Mini, with the price being seen not only over Black Friday but also over both Prime Days this year. It's a significant saving, and we reckon it's unlikely to be beaten before Christmas - so it remains the best way to get an iPad as a Christmas present.

The iPad Mini 6 may be small, but it's packed with features. While Apple's 'all-screen' design may not be as 'all-screen' as its competitors, it's still shrunk the bezels around the 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display enough for them to be less of an eyesore, and the A15 Bionic chip keeps everything buzzing away with aplomb. For artists, there's support for Apple Pencil 2, so it's the perfect gift for the sketcher on the go, and it's the perfect size to read comics and magazines on as well.

When you grab the iPad Mini as a gift, don't forget to stick one of the best iPad Mini 6 cases and one of the best screen protectors for iPad Mini 6 under the tree - it's always a good idea to keep these devices protected. There are loads of other Apple deals around in the run-up to Christmas, and we know to find all the best iPad sales and deals.