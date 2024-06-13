This is the cheapest iPad you can buy for iPadOS 18 right now — 10th-gen iPad plummets to new lowest price
Save on an iPad and see what you think of iPadOS 18.
We can’t help but be excited by a new iPadOS launch — and if you’re anything like us, then you want to give it a whirl as fast as you can. Unfortunately, however, there are always iPads left behind, that won’t receive the update. In this case, if you’ve got a sixth-gen iPad, a second-gen iPad Pro 12.9-inch, or a 10.5-inch iPad Pro, you’re now out of luck.
Thankfully, there are some very cost-effective upgrades around so that you can try out the latest version of iPadOS 18 without completely breaking the bank — and the best we’ve seen yet is this deal on a 10th gen iPad. You’ll get the iPad’s lowest price yet, saving you a bundle on its full cost.
10th gen iPad | $349 $329 at Amazon
While it might be the base model iPad, it will still run the latest version of iPadOS and all of its current bells and whistles. You will miss out on Apple Intelligence when that rolls out later this year, unfortunately, but you’ll get headline features like Math Notes.
To some, the iPadOS announcement didn’t seem all that spectacular — Stage Manager remains untouched, amongst other things, and the customization portions feel weirdly un-Apple. There are, however, some cool things, like Math Notes in the new calculator app which lets you do your sums by hand and get immediate ‘handwritten’ answers from your iPad.
At the moment, iPadOS is in beta, so it could be unstable and not quite ready for a full, public release. We’ve been giving all the betas a try on our devices, however, and we’re yet to uncover any serious, experience-breaking issues. Want to have a go? Here’s how to download the iPadOS 18 Beta.
The 10th-generation iPad is the perfect iPad if you want to give these features a try without spending more than you should on something like an iPad Air or an iPad Pro. It’s a great tablet, one that we’d recommend to most people, and even comes in the brightest colors of the whole iPad range. Yellow iPad, anyone?
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
As iMore's Senior Staff writer, Tammy uses her background in audio and Masters in screenwriting to pen engaging product reviews and informative buying guides. The resident audiophile (or audio weirdo), she's got an eye for detail and a love of top-quality sound. Apple is her bread and butter, with attention on HomeKit and Apple iPhone and Mac hardware. You won't find her far away from a keyboard even outside of working at iMore – in her spare time, she spends her free time writing feature-length and TV screenplays. Also known to enjoy driving digital cars around virtual circuits, to varying degrees of success. Just don't ask her about AirPods Max - you probably won't like her answer.