This is the cheapest iPad you can buy for iPadOS 18 right now — 10th-gen iPad plummets to new lowest price

We can’t help but be excited by a new iPadOS launch — and if you’re anything like us, then you want to give it a whirl as fast as you can. Unfortunately, however, there are always iPads left behind, that won’t receive the update. In this case, if you’ve got a sixth-gen iPad, a second-gen iPad Pro 12.9-inch, or a 10.5-inch iPad Pro, you’re now out of luck.

Thankfully, there are some very cost-effective upgrades around so that you can try out the latest version of iPadOS 18 without completely breaking the bank — and the best we’ve seen yet is this deal on a 10th gen iPad. You’ll get the iPad’s lowest price yet, saving you a bundle on its full cost.

10th gen iPad | $349 $329 at Amazon While it might be the base model iPad, it will still run the latest version of iPadOS and all of its current bells and whistles. You will miss out on Apple Intelligence when that rolls out later this year, unfortunately, but you’ll get headline features like Math Notes.

To some, the iPadOS announcement didn’t seem all that spectacular — Stage Manager remains untouched, amongst other things, and the customization portions feel weirdly un-Apple. There are, however, some cool things, like Math Notes in the new calculator app which lets you do your sums by hand and get immediate ‘handwritten’ answers from your iPad.

At the moment, iPadOS is in beta, so it could be unstable and not quite ready for a full, public release. We’ve been giving all the betas a try on our devices, however, and we’re yet to uncover any serious, experience-breaking issues. Want to have a go? Here’s how to download the iPadOS 18 Beta.

The 10th-generation iPad is the perfect iPad if you want to give these features a try without spending more than you should on something like an iPad Air or an iPad Pro. It’s a great tablet, one that we’d recommend to most people, and even comes in the brightest colors of the whole iPad range. Yellow iPad, anyone?