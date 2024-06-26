This is the cheapest way to get an iPad right now — grab an iPad 9th generation for a low price of $249

Sometimes, you don’t need the newest or the snazziest device around — you just need the one that won’t break the bank. The iPad 9th generation is almost like Cinderella’s slipper in this case; it’s not the best iPad around, but its entry-level price makes it the perfect iPad on a budget.

Even better, it’s currently even cheaper at Amazon, where you’ll find the iPad for $249. That’s an $80 discount on full price, for the cheapest iPad that you can buy right now.

The perfect entry to the iPad

iPad 9th gen | $329 $249 at Amazon This deal on the iPad 9th generation isn’t the lowest price it’s ever been — that honor goes to a roughly three-day stretch toward the end of 2023 when it was $229. This is still a great deal, however, getting within $20 of that lowest price. There’s a smaller discount on the 256GB model as well, if you need more storage.

The 9th generation iPad is no longer sold by Apple, but that doesn’t mean it's any kind of slouch. It’s got a big 10.2-inch Retina display on the front, with a TouchID sensor nestled underneath. It might not follow the current iPad design philosophy, but it’s still a handsome device available in either Space Gray or Silver.

You might be hesitant to buy anything this close to Amazon’s annual deals event, instead waiting to see what kind of Prime Day iPad deals come out when the sale starts. We can’t see this price moving too much, and if it does, it likely won’t be by a huge amount — although we have been wrong before. There are going to be more Prime Day Apple deals over the sale as well, so even if you buy this iPad now it’s well worth seeing what Amazon has on offer over July 16-17!