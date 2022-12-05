Those fancy new iPad colors have just received their biggest discount yet at Amazon

The latest iPad came out only a month ago, but Amazon has now chopped $50 off the price in the run-up to the holidays. This $50 discount has been seen on a couple of colors at B&H Photo during Black Friday, but this Amazonian discount is the lowest the larger retailer has seen. This is the first time that all the colors are reduced as well - last time it was just the silver. A lovely shiny iPad bargain for holidays? Yes, please.

Save $50 on the new 10th-gen iPad at Amazon

(opens in new tab) iPad 10th-gen | $449 $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This price on the 10.9-inch iPad is the lowest it has been at Amazon, beating out the previous lowest by around $30. This brings the iPad (just) below $400, and it's on all colors as well. The only time the iPad has been around this price before was over Black Friday at B&H Photo - and the reduction didn't stick around for long.

iPad deals: Amazon (opens in new tab) | B&H Photo (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab)

This refresh of the iPad 2022 brought a whole bundle of cool new features to the base model of the iPad. It now looks a lot more like the more expensive iPad Air, with all the svelte curves and big screen you could ask for. There's a whole bunch of new colors, including a very fetching yellow that looks gold in person.

There's more performance from a new (to this iPad) A14 Bionic chip, along with a new camera module on the back that bumps up the megapixels to 12. You can use it with the first-generation Apple Pencil if you want to do some drawing, and there's even support for a useful keyboard case so that you can get some work done on that 10.9-inch screen. It's also a fair bit more expensive than the previous base model iPad - around $130 more when full price. We'd say the upgrades are worth it, and this price drop makes it an even more tempting idea.

If you're looking for another iPad model, then we've got all the best iPad deals for you to choose from. Don't forget to pick up one of the best iPad cases as well - you should keep your new iPad safe and scratch-free.