The Twelve South HoverBar Duo is two brilliant iPad stands for the price of one

The HoverBar Duo is a brilliant iPad stand that’s actually two stands in one. It’s got great build quality and is very flexible with no apparent flaws.

We absolutely love Twelve South’s HoverBar Duo. It’s one of the best iPad stands on the market thanks to its excellent, flexible design, and its great build quality. Now, the HoverBar Duo is back in its second iteration. Sporting a new white color and a new QuickSwitch Tab, but can the second generation HoverBar Duo clean up five stars where the original only took four? Read on to find out.

Twelve South HoverBar Duo (2nd-gen): Price and availability

The second-generation Twelve South HoverBar Duo is available directly from Twelve South for $79.99. The HoverBar Duo is also available for $79.95 directly from Apple.com, as well as most Apple stores (check your local for availability.) Finally, you can get the HoverBar Duo from Amazon. Given it's quite new, stock and pricing both remain pretty stable.

Twelve South HoverBar Duo (2nd-gen): Ease of use

Out of the box, the HoverBar Duo is incredibly easy to use. You get the base stand, the arm, and the alternative clamp attachment. There are no screws or tools required, you simply attach the arm to either the clamp or the stand using the new QuickSwitch mount, and, voila! The only “assembly” required is the application of the clamp to your flat surface of choice. The design features a screw with a handle that can be used to grip tightly onto the surface of a desk or bookshelf.

Applying the iPad to your stand is just as easy. The iPad grip features two symmetrical arms that can be extended to slot your iPad in, before magic (or some sort of mechanism) snaps them shut again, firmly holding your iPad in place. The HoverBar Duo supports all of Apple's best iPads, including all sizes of the iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro. As a bonus, it even works with all of Apple’s best iPhones including all of the iPhone 15 and 14 models, as well as some iPhone 13, 12, and SE configurations.

Once assembled, the stand can be moved around pretty much any axis to perfectly position your iPad.

Twelve South HoverBar Duo (2nd-gen): Build

Like the previous model, the new HoverBar Duo boasts an impressive build. The base is a mixture of heavier metal and soft plastic, replete with a slot for your Apple Pencil. All of the hinges feel smooth yet sturdy, and the stand supports my 11-inch M2 iPad Pro with ease. Under adjustment, the base is just about heavy enough to compensate for input and stop the stand moving around, however, as with any stand of this nature, physics will take over after a certain point. Like many iPad stands and monitor arms, the HoverBar Duo ships with hex keys you can use to adjust the hinge’s resistance, making it easier or harder to move as you desire. We marked down the previous model for vibration under input. While the stand has some flex and wobble to it when you’re making inputs, it’s generally very sturdy and not at all unsteady.

Twelve South HoverBar Duo (2nd-gen): Features

The HoverBar Duo doesn’t have any major features, as such, but its one defining feature is a brilliant one. As mentioned, you really are getting two stands for the price of one here. The base can be placed anywhere you like, while the clamp can be set up in an alternative location. The QuickSwitch tab lets you very quickly release the arm, swapping between the two at will. For instance, you could place the base stand on a desk or nightstand, really anywhere where space isn’t at a premium. The clamp could be set up in an alternative location, such as in your kitchen or on a coffee table, ready to receive your iPad at a moment’s notice. The clamp is particularly versatile because it means you can mount your iPad even where there’s no space for a conventional stand. It would be perfect on a kitchen shelf out of harm’s way from ingredients and food, or attached to a bed frame as a reading or viewing companion before you sleep.

Twelve South HoverBar Duo (2nd-gen): Competition

There are a couple of rival stands you could consider as an alternative to the HoverBar Duo. Naturally, the old version, now cheaper, is a great option if you care less about the QuickSwitch tab. The MagFlött Pro is a sturdy option, but while it’s height adjustable, it doesn’t really hold a candle to the versatility or flexibility of the HoverBar Duo.

Twelve South HoverBar Duo (2nd-gen): Should you buy it?

You should buy it if... You want a brilliant iPad stand

You want the flexibility of two stands in one

You want a stylish iPad stand that will suit any aesthetic

You shouldn’t buy it if… You want the cheapest iPad stand money can buy

Twelve South HoverBar Duo (2nd-gen): Verdict

So there you have it, the TwelveSouth HoverBar Duo is a near-perfect iPad stand for anyone who wants flexibility, style, and functionality. The inclusion of not one but two bases, a clamp, and a stand, is a massive bonus that really delivers two stands for the price of one. It’s also incredibly simple and built to last.