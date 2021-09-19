Hello hello, and welcome to another installment of From the Editor's Desk with yours truly! It's been an epic and packed week with Apple's 'California Streaming' event and preorders, so let's get right down to it.

During the Apple event, we got a new entry-level iPad, iPad mini 6, Apple Watch Series 7, and iPhone 13. While the Series 7 and iPhone 13 were definitely expected, I believe most of us were shocked that Apple decided to start off with the new iPad lineup.

While there were plenty of rumors for the new iPad mini, I don't think there were as many for the base-level iPad, which kicked off the event. I'm honestly surprised that the iPad is keeping the old, classic iPad design, Home button and all. While it's definitely now the "ugly duckling" of the entire iPad lineup because of the old design (no flat edges) and Home button, it's still a great purchase for those who just want a basic iPad because the internals got a much-needed bump. Thanks to that A13 Bionic, it's now going to be 20x faster than the 8th-generation iPad, which is nice. Oh, and double the starting storage? I mean, it's still 64GB, but it's much better than 32GB — who wouldn't be able to fill that up in a matter of days or weeks? Honestly, for the $329 starting price, the next-gen iPad is not too shabby.

But the real showstopper for iPads was the iPad mini 6, which could be one of the best new iPads in a while. While we were all expecting a new iPad mini, I think most of us were expecting it at the next Apple event, and not this one in particular. Still, we have a new iPad mini 6 that is basically a scaled-down, better version of the iPad Air 4 — flat edges, a full 8.3-inch edge-to-edge display, Touch ID in the top button, A15 Bionic, full Apple Pencil 2 support, 12-megapixel cameras with Center Stage, a USB-C port for charging, and 5G connectivity. It also comes in new colors, including a light purple and pink. Of course, the only real downside is that the iPad mini 6 is now $499, so it's slightly more expensive.

While I'm not getting one right now, I was still very excited to see the new iPad mini. It's been long overdue for a refresh, and Apple certainly delivered. This is a big upgrade — I certainly love that the Home button is gone and the mini is getting the full-screen treatment. After all, this is an iPad that's perfectly sized for reading ebooks, so it really makes sense. I'm also quite impressed that Center Stage, a feature that debuted with the latest iPad Pro, made its way to the mini. It's certainly a feature that I have yet to experience since I'm stuck with a 2020 11-inch iPad Pro!