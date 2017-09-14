Get the latest iPhone models without breaking the bank.
Considering joining Apple's new iPhone Upgrade Program when you pick up a new iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus? Here's everything you need to know before signing up.
What exactly is the iPhone Upgrade Program?
This is Apple's response to carrier deals that allow you to finance your phone for a set amount each month. The iPhone Upgrade Program lets you buy a new iPhone over the course of 24 payments; after 12 of those payments, you can automatically upgrade to the new iPhone—no hassle or extra fees required.
Previously, carriers offered you a set subsidy on your phone—somewhere between $300-$400 off—in return for signing a two-year contract; now, those subsidies are disappearing, being replaced instead with monthly plans from those carriers for paying off that expensive new iPhone. It makes sense that Apple got into the game.
For more information on the different options and ways to buy your iPhone in the U.S., check out our buying guide:
Wait, why does it make sense that Apple would get into this game?
In part, it frees users from having to be locked to a single carrier for two years: When you sign up for the Upgrade Program, you choose your new carrier (or continue with your current carrier plan); if, after twelve months, you dislike the plan, you can leave it and switch to a different carrier without the hassle of getting out of a carrier-specific two-year plan.
It also gets more people to buy iPhones every year, which, for Apple, is always a good thing, and to buy them through the Apple Store or online Apple Store.
What iPhone models are available?
You can only sign up for the iPhone Upgrade Program if you want to purchase an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone X (later next month). If it's an iPhone SE or older iPhone model you want, Apple is currently only offering a trade-in program.
Is it only available in the U.S.?
Yes. The iPhone Upgrade Program is currently only available in the U.S. and requires a valide U.S. credit card.
Oooh, AppleCare+ too? What does that cover and cost?
AppleCare+ is the company's iPhone-specific version of their popular AppleCare support service: It covers all the awesome telephone support and software advice that a regular AppleCare subscription does, and tacks on coverage for two accidental damage incidents.
Now, when I say "coverage," that really just means "option to pay $100 for a new iPhone after you drown your old one or $29 for a cracked screen." It's not a cheap repair—but it's much cheaper than if you broke your screen sans AppleCare+ (Take it from someone who only had to pony up $99 after drowning her fiancé's brand new iPhone 7 Plus).
Normally, AppleCare+ costs $129 for two years when you purchase your device; with the iPhone Upgrade Program, you get AppleCare+ as part of your monthly fee.
Okay! So how much is the program going to cost me per month?
Not too much! You'll only be paying $45.75 per month if you get the high-end, largest capacity iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone 8 plan starts at just $34.50 per month. Here's how it looks after 24 monthly installments.
iPhone 8 with AppleCare+
- 64GB: $34.50/mo ($828 total)
- 256GB: $40.75/mo ($978 total)
iPhone 8 Plus with AppleCare+
- 64GB: $39.50/mo ($948 total)
- 256GB: $45.75/mo ($1,098 total)
Remember, the total price after two years includes the $129 AppleCare+ coverage.
How long do I pay this monthly fee?
When you sign up, you're contracted with Apple (and its loan partner, Citizens Bank) for 24 months (two years). You can upgrade to the next-generation iPhone after only 12 months of payment; when you do so, you're essentially renewing your 24-month hardware contract with Apple (and Citizens).
If you decide before the 24 months are up that you want out of the iPhone Upgrade Program, you will be required to pay the remainder of the cost of the iPhone and AppleCare+ and then the device is yours. AppleCare+ will be good for two years from the date you originally signed the iPhone Upgrade Program contract.
What do I need to sign up for it?
You'll need to have a valid U.S. credit card, (presumably) decent credit, and whomever is paying for it needs to be over the age of 18. This is because technically you're signing up for a 24-month interest-free loan from Citizens Bank—via Apple's retail stores—so you need all the bits and bobs a company would usually require for a financing deal.
Do I still have to sign a two-year carrier contract?
Nope! While you'll be required to choose a carrier when you sign up for the Upgrade Program, you're not locked in for two years with that carrier as you would be in the traditional subsidy program. And, if after twelve months you don't like the carrier you're with, you can ditch them and choose a new carrier with your new iPhone.
Of course, in theory, the iPhone's Apple SIM should let you swap between networks at any time, but U.S. carriers have instantly locked that SIM in the past when you signed up for service so that you couldn't do so. Lame, carriers. Very lame. Worst-case, I suppose you may be able to switch by swapping out the iPhone's activated Apple SIM card with a different carrier's SIM.
Will the carriers punish me for getting a phone not through them?
Nope: To them, your iPhone looks just like an unlocked, prepaid phone on their network; that means you should get charged non-subsidy pricing, same as you would if you signed up with AT&T Next, Verizon's upgrade program, or any of those plans.
Okay, so how do I sign up?
You can either buy your iPhone online or make a reservation to buy your iPhone in-store. To make an in-store reservation, visit Apple's website, choose the iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus model (if available) and go from there.
When and how exactly do I get a new iPhone after I start the Upgrade Program?
After you've been paying installments for 12 months, you can trade in your old iPhone for the next version by making a reservation and visiting a U.S. Apple Store. You won't be able to trade in your current iPhone for a new one online. You have to be able to show your current iPhone, in-person, to an Apple trade-in specialist.
That said, there is a fun little loophole here, if you're the type that likes paying for things in advance. Once you've been part of the program for six months, you're eligible to upgrade as long as you pre-pay the next six payments (for a total of 12) before doing so. That means, if you wait to sign up for the iPhone Upgrade Program any time from October to March, you can still get a new iPhone 9 in September 2018 if you pre-pay six of those payments.
How to upgrade to the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone X if you are on the iPhone Upgrade Program
Five Steps for preparing for your iPhone Upgrade Program appointment
But I can't sign up next June when my current carrier contract runs out and get the next iPhone when it arrives in September, right?
Right. If you signed up in June 2017, the earliest you could get a new phone would be December of 2017 if you pre-paid for six months, or June of 2018 if you wait a year—best to wait until you're on the right hardware cycle.
What kind of condition does my old iPhone have to be in when I trade in?
Apple's terms and conditions state the following:
For a Financed iPhone to be considered in good physical and operational condition, the Financed iPhone must:
- Power on and hold a charge;
- Have an intact and functioning display;
- Have no breaks or cracks; and
- Have Activation Lock disabled (you may be asked to disable at the time of upgrade).
If you've broken or otherwise shattered your iPhone, you'll need to pay the $99 AppleCare+ fee to fix it; if you're out of AppleCare+ incidents, you're required to pay the Apple Authorized Service charge (something in the realm of $200 the last time I had my phone fixed).
What if I lose my iPhone or it gets stolen?
Apple asks that you contact AppleCare at (800) 275-2273.
Does the 24-month contract reset when you get a new iPhone?
Yep! When you upgrade 12 payments in, you'll sign a new 24-month contract.
Can I use this as a way to finance a new iPhone even if I don't want a new phone after a year?
Yup! You have the option to get a new iPhone after 12 payments, but you're not required to upgrade if you don't want to. After 24 months, you've essentially paid the full price of the device and AppleCare+, and it's yours to keep.
I pre-ordered a full-priced phone but now I want to go the Upgrade Program route! Can I do that on launch day?
Possibly, but it depends on Apple Store stock. I'm not sure at present whether you'll be able to sign up for the Upgrade Program with your current reservation; most likely, you'll need to return the phone you signed up for and get one from Apple's Upgrade Program stock (which may or may not be available on launch day).
I couldn't preorder through the iPhone Upgrade Program properly. What do I do?
If you tried pre-ordering your iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus through the iPhone Upgrade Program at 12:01 a.m. on September 15 and were thwarted by limited stock right away, or even told you can't make a reservation at all until after September 22, you might still be able to get your desired model, color, and storage size after all.
Apple has a footnote on the upgrade reservation page asking customers to call 1-800-APPLE and mention the iPhone Upgrade Program in order to be connected with a support operator that will "help you find the model you want."
Even if you, disappointedly, went ahead and preordered an iPhone that wasn't your first choice, you should call. You might be able to change your order to get the model, color, or storage size you want.
Other questions about the Upgrade Program?
Let us know and we'll try and sleuth them out.
Updated September 2017: Added information about the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.
Reader comments
iPhone Upgrade Program FAQ: Everything you need to know
I own a iPhone 6 Plus (out of warranty) which has the dreaded "Touch Disease" and cannot be repaired. It is now, realistically, 2-3 months before the iPhone 8 will be released and available. I would like to join Apple's upgrade program and pay full price very year. I assume that they can only supply a iPhone 7 (Plus) at this date. Since I will pay full price, when do you think I will be eligible to get the forthcoming iPhone 8?
Question - so I have been a part of the iphone upgrade program for about 18 months and am thinking about upgrading. It sounds like if I upgrade now - I will just turn in my phone and begin a new contract. No penalties - also no credit for the 18 months I have paid on the phone. Correct? Now - i was thinking if I just wait six more months then the iphone is mine. At that point I could sell on the open market or back to apple then begin another upgrade program for two years. Is this right? Just trying to consider all options. I am thinking if I am not in a rush to have upgrade, this may be the way to go. Thought?? Do I have this correct or am I missing something?? Would like you input. Thanks!
Question: If I buy through the Apple upgrade program, will Verizon charge me $20 a month more for as a "line charge" just as they do if I buy the phone at full price through Verizon? thanks.
Unfortunately yes. Verizons $20 is required whether you own the phone your adding to the line or not.
It doesn't really matter because the closest Apple store is two hours away, but this is a separate bill, right? It isn't built into my carrier bill.
Correct it's billed on a major credit card, separate from your wireless bill. Meaning you don't have a tie in to your carrier, except the initial activation. No longer extending your contract, so you could leave the next day and still make your phone payments separately since you're provided an unlocked iPhone under the program. If you're with Sprint, Verizon or AT&T and have a non-prepaid/business line. You can upgrade on the online store and have the phone shipped to you.
Ok, let me call 1-800-APPLE.
(Waits....)
If you are still calling 1-800 and waiting on hold instead of using the support site to schedule a call back from apple, that's on you.
Scheduling a call back from apple takes all of 10 seconds on the support page.
1-800-APPLE isn't enough digits.
I got frustrated that Apple screwed up so badly on letting me order for the next phone as I did the financing last year. I went ahead and pId off what I owed and SRTONGLY ENCOURAGE evyone to avoid Apple Financing and Carrier lock-in woes by simply buying the phone outright. I have most of the money set aside and will put it on a interest free CC this time, pay it off in 2 months at most and start saving for next year. Stop living in debt and start Paying for your toys up front.
Really? You are frustrated with Apple, and Apple screwed up because YOU were "allowed" to buy a phone.
I STRONGLY ENCOURAGE you to understand basic math and finance.
YOU signed up for the plan and I am sure the employee Fully explained how it worked.
Take responsibility for what YOU do.
Apple didn't screw Anything up. You just couldn't figure out a rather simple buying process.
"avoid Apple financing and carrier lock in." once again, you have Zero understanding of the iPhone upgrade program. The phone is a carrier specific phone since it has to be activated before you leave the store.
The phone is unlocked upon activation and there is ZERO carrier lock (provided you have no other obligations to your carrier)
"Stop living in debt and start Paying for your toys up front" ummm ok, what about this:
"and will put it on a interest free CC this time," LOL so it's OK for YOU to NOT follow YOUR OWN ADVICE? but EVERYONE else should follow your advice?
it also sounds like you put the payments on a CC that was charging you interest "last time" and didn't read any of the paperwork citizens sent you in an email, otherwise you would have seen that you could move that payment Off the CC to a direct debit from your checking account at any time.
Man, GM really screwed up so badly letting me buy my car on payments. I could have just walked to work the last 4 years and stopped living in debt. .....
Thank you for your sage-like advice, and your guru understanding of this confusing process...... /s
Thank you for your comments. However you misread some of it. To clarify, Apple Screwed up in that I was eligible to upgrade my phone (as were so many others that did the Apple Financing last year) but when it came time to purchase the phone, Apple had not set up the site to cover people who were able to upgrade in their program. At least not in an easy way. You have to click on "Are you eligible" then you have to go into your General Settings on your iPhone and Info and find a serial number and the last four digits of an IMEA number to enter into the system before it will say your eligible... then you can select your phone... a process that took 4+ minutes and at the second to last step the site then said all phones were already sold out. If I had just bought the phone outright... no carrier (and it is unlocked when you buy it outright... they just want the carrier so you can get switched over no problems). I understood the whole financing thing as it was explained to me... in fact I had to explain it to the guy who processed me. (I'm obsess that way) Apple knew exactly how many people they had done the Early Upgrade Financing plan with, they were able to set aside a specific number of phones for just that. So they screwed up, especially since they wouldn't allow In-Store P/U and the only way you can do the early upgrade is if you walk into the store to exchange out your current phone. That was the big bug-a-boo that apple really wasn't thinking.
True I am saying to buy phones unlocked and skip the carriers and Apple Financing. I was also saying / suggesting that for future purchase you start saving after this purchase so you have all the money long ahead of time to buy the next one. I technically have $1,000 cash set asside by the end of the month to buy the phone outright. But I like using a CC for the insurance aspect that comes with the purchase and that it is interest free means I can pay it all off in 1-2 months at the most.
And yeah... after you finish paying off GM for your car (make extra payments) then keep the car and keep making the same amount of payments but to your savings account. So when it comes time to get a new car you will have the money. Sorry for the conffussion. Yes, I should just not buy till I have all the money. You make a good point that my advice sounds a bit out of sync with my actions. Yet with the current wait time for Apple to get stuff to other stores, I will probably not be able to get my phone till next month anyway.
So Apple screwed up and won't acknowledge it or even tell all those people sitting outside the stores to go home as they won't have phones at the stores.
I just purchased an iPhone 7plus from Apple, with a 2 year agreement with Verizon. The cost for the 128gb was $419. If I normally keep my phone for 2 years, I do not see any advantage with the upgrade program, in fact it seems to cost more. I like Verizon and do not plan to switch, and also do not feel the need to upgrade every year.
I also talked to an Apple Store employee and he said I could take my new phone in when I receive it and switch over to their upgrade plan, but it does not seem to be to my benefit.
The reason is seems that way is because of the Plan cost isn't being factored in.
On 2 year contract you pay the $419 up front. and get hit for $40 on upgrade fee. so $459
Then the plan is also $20 more per month for 24 months. that is another $480
$480 + $459 = $939 and doesn't include apple care or insurance at that price.
7+ 128 is $869 + tax (here it's 9%) so that is: $947 ( so the 2 year plan is $8 cheaper )
The iPhone upgrade program is also going to throw in Apple care with those monthly payments.
If you want apple care, you can pay the $129 in addition to the $419 up front cost as well making it $548 up front.
So the upgrade program has you out the door (using 9% taxes again) for $78 + 1 payment ($42) and a $20 upgrade fee. Total = $120 to get out the door and half the upgrade fee. and the line fee will be $20 a month instead of $40 a month.
Either way, you will pay the same amount after the entire 2 year cost is factored in.
Do you want to come up with $419 and $40 upgrade fee (and maybe apple care) for a total 1st month cost of: $459-$548
Or:
Do you want all in at $136 (tax, 1st month & $20 upgrade fee) with $42 a month with a lower line fee per month?
For you, the 2 year total cost is 6 one way, half a dozen the other.... I personally don't want to come up with near $600 the first month and have a $40 line fee
Thank you for the excellent explanation. I think I'll switch to the upgrade plan.
I have corrected a few things the article has Wrong. in a few posts.
If you are out of contract, and you buy a phone using iPhone Upgrade Program, you DO NOT have to wait 12 months to move to a new carrier. The entire idea of apple selling you a 100% unlocked phone OUTSIDE the carrier is for you to have 100% carrier freedom.
You can go to a new carrier every single month after you purchase the phone. it's yours, it's unlocked, and the carrier can not stop you from moving carriers at any time.
Also, see some responses below to clarify a few other items.
I understand this program 100% because I work for apple.
Hi. My mom purchased iphone 7 tmobile through iphone upgrade program from apple store. They had it activated on tmobile etc. Will it work on other sim????
"I pre-ordered a full-priced phone but now I want to go the Upgrade Program route! Can I do that on launch day?"
I can confirm that you can do that. I reserved a phone for in-store pickup without reserving through the iPhone Upgrade Program link. I was able to sign up with the phone I reserved in-store with no problem at all (for the 6S Plus last year).
I'm doing the upgrade program (2nd year) since I have to return my current phone, should I restore my phone or reset it in anyway before turning it in? The site doesn't say it
You should BACK UP your iPhone. You can then wipe it (reset) it if you want to, but you don't have to. Apple will wipe it. If you choose to reset it, you will be in charge of knowing for sure that your personal data was wiped.
Q. On Consumer Cellular (piggybacks on AT&T network) Want iPhone 7 upgrade program. Can one sign up for a Verizon account, preorder the 7, pick up the phone at the local store, walk out, cancel the Verizon account within 14 days, activate phone on the Cellular One network, and remain in the upgrade program?
When you pick up your new iPhone on the Upgrade Program, you choose a carrier because the devices have the carrier SIM installed already. It is my understanding that you are locked into that carrier on that device. I believe you can switch it out with another carrier's SIM cards, but I am not 100 % sure this option works or how it affects your warranty.
I am looking to do something similar... how did the plan go? Did you buy via IUP a Verizon, cancel, and then move to your other carrier? I need to use Verizon 2 months a year, the rest att so i want the verizon but didn't try to buy one in case it didn't go as planned. Thanks.
Update: I asked today an Ape representative, and if you do the phone exchange at 15 months because Apple couldn't get you the iPhone to be reserved, and you had to wait 2 months, it doesn't count when you're doing the swap. You still play full price in 24 payments.
Sent from the iMore App
where can I go to ask an Ape?
There is something very important missing from this article. Many people eligible to do an iPhone upgrade were locked out due to low inventory, telling them to try again making a reservation after the 16th. So what happens if you have to keep paying a couple of extra months (like going on your 15 month) just because Apple cannot get you the Jet Black? At the time of the renewal are they going to count the extra months and lower the cost the new phone, or will that be ignored and still counts as if you paid 12 months?
Sent from the iMore App
I agree. That is why I canceled my apple Financing and will just buy the phone outright when I can get it.
Why would you want to pay more using the Iphone upgrade program and not just use AT&T next program which is cheaper? Some of the articles I am have been reading are suggesting to go through the iPhone upgrade program. Thanks for your help.
The main difference between the iPhone Upgrade Program and AT&T Next is that the iUP doesn't lock you into a contract with a carrier. If you are happy with AT&T and don't plan on switching carriers, AT&T Next is the better option for you.
You're not locked to a contract with AT&T Next either. You owe them the cost of the device they're financing for you, but you're not on a carrier contract and you get the non-subsidized rate plan. You can pay off the balance on your device loan whenever you like and be free. The one difference is that a phone you finance through AT&T won't be unlocked. That said, once you've paid it off, you can request an unlock.
As an original AT&T iPhone subscriber (and still on two-year contracts), I'm also curious to know what it means to switch to either a buy-it-outright or Apple installments / upgrade program -- when my current contract ends, that means I'm done paying the subsidies on my current phone... so would my monthly bill rate go down, and am I then on some kind of 'month to month' arrangement? (I've never waited for a contract to end before upgrading, so I don't know how it works.) And in that new arrangement, am I still eligible for the 'unlimited' data? How does that grandfathered 'unlimited data' plan compare to modern-day plans -- is there much of an advantage? I've considered changing it so I could make my phone a hotspot (for example), but never made the leap. Thanks!
That depends on your plan. If you are on one of the newer data share plans, the line fee is $20 when Off contract and $40 when On contract. so your bill "could" go down $20 a month when that 2 year contract is over.
and yes, you will basically be on a month to month, but its still a full blown post paid account, it's not a pre-paid type plan.
Just a quick correction...Don't know about the other carriers, but, Verizon iPhones come sim unlocked.
Sent from the iMore App
What if you still have time left on your contract with your carrier? Can you still take advantage of this program, and not be penalized? I ask this because I am with verizon and I'm not due for an upgrade until November because of my two year contract terms. With that said, it seems like I could still enroll in the Apple Upgrade Program now and get the new phone without Verizon knowing since on their end it looks like I just bought an unlocked phone. Is that assumption true?
That's what I did last year so I'm going to say yes.
Awesome, so me still having a year left on my Verizon contract won't change my Verizon bill at all? I'll just be financing the phone through Apple and to Verizon it'll look like I've purchased an unlocked phone?
Yes, since this is outside your carrier, you can upgrade with this program Any time you want. However, it does not change your obligations to your carrier.
i.e. if you are doing a 2 year contract and you are not out of contract for 6 months, you are still obligated to fulfill that agreement not matter what agreement you make outside that carrier.
Even if you are doing Verizon or AT&T payment plans, you can still get a phone on the iPhone upgrade program.
That doesn't change the fact that you are obligated to those carriers for the payments.
You could sell the phone and pay off those obligations if you wanted.
What if I want to pay more on the initial payment and reduce my monthly repayments?
Currently, there is no process for changing the monthly installment plan to lower your cost. The only option you have is to pay off the device in full early.
Am I right in thinking that you can get this programme without paying for Apple care?
Sent from the iMore App
Sorry, but that is not correct. AppleCare+ will be included with your monthly installment plan. Because this is a loan agreement, you will not be able to buy an iPhone on the iPhone Upgrade Program without AppleCare
Apple care is included and can not be removed.
A major correction needs to be made to this article. You have to go into the store in order to take advantage of this program. This article makes it seem like you can do this online. I have spoken to many reps (chat online, call center, and in store) and they all say that you have to go into a store for this program.
According to Apple's FAQ, "You can purchase iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus with the iPhone Upgrade Program online or at an Apple Store." When you upgrade, you will have to do it in-person at an Apple Store (as noted under the section, "When and how exactly do I get a new iPhone after I start the Upgrade Program?). Check out how to upgrade in the iPhone Upgrade Program for more information.
What if you don't have an Apple store?
Sent from the iMore App
Currently, Apple requires an in-store appointment to upgrade in the iPhone Upgrade Program. If you don't have an Apple Store near you, you probably shouldn't enroll.
I just checked my availability on the Apple Store app. It said I can get them new iPhone and instructed me to come to the store with my current 6s+ and to be prepared to pay off the remaining 12 months. I thought you give this one back and just essentially start over. An effective lease. Why does it say I'll have to pay off my current phone?
Where did you get your 6s+? If you are financing it thru a carrier, then yes you need to pay it off first to put a new iphone on that existing line. In which case the 6s+ will be yours to keep or sell.
You should only pay off your current iPhone 6s Plus if you plan on keeping it. If you trade it in, you will sign a new 24-month loan with Citizens One and simply continue paying the monthly installments as you have been all year.
Will Apple accept a trade in & give credit towards a new iphone6s? My daughter currently wants to upgrade but ATT only offers the Next program. Her 5s iPhone is in great shape, no scratches, broken screens, all features & functions work perfectly. Is trade in an option towards this plan?
Sent from the iMore App
Yes, she can trade that phone in. When you buy the iPhone using the iPhone Upgrade program, you have to pay taxes on full retail price + the first payment using a credit card. At the end of that transaction, Apple will trade in the iPhone 5S and credit that amount back to the credit card you used for the upgrade program.
Is there any news on whether this deal will be coming to the UK?
Does that amount (cost per month) includes taxes??
Posted via the iMore App
No, you will pay taxes on full retail and the first payment before you walk out of the store.
The remaining balance is just phone and apple care since you have already paid the taxes.
What happens if at 12 months you just want to turn the phone in and not upgrade?
Sent from the iMore App
Probably this has already been said, but why does this article about the USA even appear on the Canadian site of iMore? It's a long article on a Canadian website, about something that is only available in the USA. Seriously, WTF?
If y'all are going to recycle / bump old articles, it would be great to know if you actually updated a portion of it or if it was simply bumped for additional views / clicks. And if it was updated, which part is new?
When this program started I was told that my T-Mobile prepay plan would not qualify. Has this changed?
No. these must be full post paid accounts. Pre paid will not work.
I signed up for the upgrade program last fall and had to jump through hoops because my credit card bills to a post office box. I had to change the billing address to my residential address (where I don't get mail delivery), sign up for the upgrade program, and then change the billing address back to my P.O. box. All of this while standing in an Apple Store. The whole process took an hour and a half.
Will I have to do this again when I upgrade next fall, or will the fact that I'm already signed up for the plan obviate the need for this time consuming rigamarole?
Apple does not accept PO Boxes. You will need to change it back to a legal street address before going to apple.
When you trade your old phone in, it pays off the old loan.
You will start All over as if you have never done it before. You will reapply for credit.
Once that old phone is traded in and the loan is paid off, you start over and apply for credit again.
Remember, once that loan is paid off, you can not get that phone back.
You apply for credit, if turned down, you do not have a phone. Your option then is Full retail price or go thru your carrier IF you have an upgrade available via the carrier. (some people let other family members use their carrier upgrade since they are on the iPhone upgrade program )
Nothing like this for Canada?
How about us users that are on a business plan with our Carrier(s)? Are we eligible to sign up as well??
Sent from the iMore App
This is carrier / plan agnostic, so I don't see why not.
Yes. Business customers can use this program.
Hi is there a down payment for the apple upgrade program?
You pay taxes on full retail price on whatever device you pick, plus the first payment at the time of purchase.
They also will do a pending of 2 additional payments as well, but those will fall off after a day or two.
Will we see this come to the UK?
I'm confused and a little curious to know. Even though we sign up for this special iPhone upgrade program, are we gunna incur fees from said carrier on top of what Apple charges for the phone? Or is it a flat monthly fee for everything? Because if it's a flat fee for everything...I'm making a reservation ASAP.
If you don't have an I phone to trade you can't get the I phone upgrade Program or is There any way you can get it ?
Can anyone confirm if the monthly charge actually hits the credit card you present to Apple? Or, is the credit card only needed for some sort of temporary hold process / credit check? I'm just trying to determine where you actually manage the payments. On your CC's site, or on Citizens Bank's site. Thanks.
I'm interesting with apple products for awhile , but today I got so upset. I did a reservation in Apple Store to buy an iPhone with upgrade program, but I got denied !!! I'm sure I've a good credit score and just couple months Checked my score around 740 ! I'm waiting for their written letter for the reason of denied.
:( I'm not happy for that
contact apple and ask for the 800 number to citizens. they can give you a reason within an hour.
there is also a debt to income ratio that is taken into account when applying for any loan.
You can have an 850 credit score but if your debt is 90% of your income, you will get denied.
ok, basically i have the verizon edge agreement, but my contract expires in oct 2016 (it says i am able to upgrade apr-jun 2016). will the upgrade plan cancel that out? We all have iPhone 5S. thanks
No, this will not change your obligation with your carrier. You can upgrade using the iPhone upgrade program but you will have to pay off the Edge agreement. Some people sell the old phone to help with that cost.
If i just got a 2 year contract with verizon can i still do this program?
yes. this is 100% outside your carrier. it doesn't take you "out of contract" but you can upgrade using this program not matter if you signed that contract 2 months ago and have 22 months left.
Can I keep my current plan, not trade in my 5S and just finance a 6S through the program?
Has anyone with bad credit been denied? I just got my first credit card and I don't wanna waste my time driving 45 minutes to find out I can't get the phone.
Any update on the whole activating while there caveat since they're officially out in the U.S. now? I am on ATT but my contract is up and I would like to switch to Verizon because my girlfriend gets a discount on monthly service through the local school board (so she has to be the account holder on the phone plan). I'm wondering if I can walk in during my reservation time today (3pm) activate the phone with my current ATT account and then head to Verizon tomorrow with her, get a new sim card, swap them out and be good to go. Is that plausible?
Quick question for clarification: Do I need to exchange an old iPhone to start the iPhone upgrade program? The Apple web site instructs you to bring your existing phone when you go to the Apple Store to pick up a new one to start the program, but I suspect that it's just to get your new phone attached to the account, and you can keep the old phone to pass on to a family member (as I intent to do). Can anyone confirm this? Thanks.
The old phone is just to help you transfer over all your backups and maybe sim card
That is a very good question, and to be honest I don't know. I am not familiar with Apple's iPhone activation process. In theory, you should be able to just switch SmartChips and keep walking, but I doubt that with Apple it will be that simple. I would highly advice for you to contact Apple directly. Once you have an answer, please let us know.
Would buying the phone through Apple allow me to keep my unlimited data?
Anyone know why the Apple page says you have to bring in your current device to them? I'm looking at joining a family plan with this being a new line and this will be my first iPhone (currently have an S6). Thanks.
After signing up for the Apple Upgrade Program, in order to get a new iPhone every 12 months, you will need to trade-in your financed iPhone in order to get new one. As a for a new line, you shouldn't be required to give in your current phone.
@baezk
Thanks!
I missed the bit about "or existing plan".
That's good news.
Sent from the iMore App
I currently have ~1 year left on my contract from the Note 4 I decided to get. Will I have to wait until my contract is up to participate in the upgrade program?
no. this is outside any carrier obligations.
If I'm in the middle of a Verizon contract, can I still use the new apple payment system to upgrade to the new iphone 6s and activate it on my current line? I'm think yes because i would be financing a new iphone at full cost right?
So you do not need a social security number ? As long as you got a U.S credit card and have an ID and must be over the age of 18?
Sent from the iMore App
Credit card and license with matching names. No SSN needed.
http://www.apple.com/retail/iphone/forms-of-id.html
GeoK, the items you specified serve as forms of identification. Nevertheless, SSN and date of birth are required for credit check, as indicated under "Your personal information and credit card." in the "What you'll need to bring to the store" section.
So yes, Social Security Number is needed.
Thank you for that. I stand corrected....I'll sit now.
Ok thanks , yeah idk what I'm going to do then . Because I have all those things I'm just not over the age of 18 so I was going to tell my mom but she does not have an ssn neither does my dad.
Sent from the iMore App
@kikazz69 also note that " To enroll in the iPhone Upgrade Program you will need a valid and eligible U.S.-issued personal credit card as designated for inclusion in the iPhone Upgrade Program. Debit, corporate, and prepaid cards are not accepted." In other words, the credit cards apparently has to belong to the person enrolling in the program.
Yeah I have an eligible US - issued personal credit card, I'm so I guess scared that Ima drive up there and just get denied
When you applied for your credit card the issuer institution must have somehow checked your credit. Credit check is done by the use of a Social Security Number, and that's why Apple requires it. I suggest that you check with Apple before the 25th. You can either go to your local Apple Store or as an Apple Specialist through the chat on their website.
Yes they checked my credit with the ITIN ID
Sent from the iMore App
This is the way I'll go for future iPhone's for now on. Like the idea of not being tied to the carriers. Going to pay my 6 off first with T-Mobile before I make the move.
I have AT&T too. If you are on AT&T next and it's not time for your upgrade you would need to pay a balanced with device trade in or a higher balance to keep your phone. Then you can upgrade.
Sent from the iMore App
Thanks for the reply, but I guess I wasn't specific enough with my question.
I'm in the middle of a two year contract with AT&T for my iPhone 6. If I get a 6S through the Upgrade Program, do I need to sign up for a new contract (and new number), or can I just use the SIM, number (and existing contract) from my current phone with the 6S?
Sent from the iMore App
Apple states that "the Financed iPhone requires activation on a new or existing wireless service plan with an eligible carrier under the carrier’s terms, and may be subject to an additional fee charged by your carrier." The statement isn't clear, but I imagine that you will not be required to sign up for a new service contract (or number).
The Upgrade Program claims that it is interest free (0% APR), and that there are no charges for signing up. Since you are not getting any kind of discounts on the phone, the way I see it, is that you are essentially taking a loan to buy "replacement phone".
I would advice that you contact Apple (they have a nice online chat feature) and ask them about your particular case.
Very well put.
The new phone is 100% outside the carrier. Your new phone will have a sim in it and that sim will be activated in the apple store. The upgrade program is only available on the 7 and 7 + and can not be used on the 6S or 6S+
Nothing at all will change with your carrier. You will be doing exactly as Baezk said. you are buying a phone and putting it on your current line. No need for a new number. You will not be signing a new contract.
You are obligated to stay with your carrier until the old contract is complete or if you want to pay ETF fees to switch carriers.
Good question! Can we use the SIM in our iPhone 6?
Sent from the iMore App
Yes.
If I reserved a phone would they let me pick it up the day after the release or two days later? I can't stand in a long line.
Sent from the iMore App
The iPhone reservation email states the following: "If you’re late, or if you miss your scheduled time altogether, we may not be able to hold the model you reserved, and you may have to make another reservation. So please arrive as close to your check-in window as possible."
You could reschedule your appointment for another day, but that would be based on their availability and the iPhone availability.
Can I get a new phone through the Upgrade Program and activate it with the SIM from my current iPhone 6?
Sent from the iMore App
Apple's iPhone comparison shows that both the iPhone 6S and the iPhone 6 use Nano SIM Cards.
No. it uses the sim that is in the box. The phone you are buying is a carrier specific phone that unlocks when purchased on the iPhone upgrade program. It must be activated In store, before you leave, and they will have to scan the sim that is on the box.
Can I pay full price up front and trade in my iPhone 5S in the same transaction?
When are we Americans going to be able to buy a new phone that is completely carrier free, and we can switch between carriers at will? That's what I want to see happen in wireless. Much more like in Europe.
We Americans have that option... Just not with iPhones. Other manufacturers, such as Motorola, offer carrier-free unlocked phones that work with most GSM networks.
Yes, true. Moto X Pure for example.
But are you still required to sign a service contract with your wireless carrier? I wish we could get away from that too.
(Sorry, I'm a bit off topic with this I guess)
Actually, you don't. As long as you own the phone, most companies will allow you to stop your service at any time. Cellphone contracts were just a way for carriers to offer phones for free or discounted prices.
You can do that with iPhone. The full true unlocked 6S (and plus) came out around 90 days after the initial launch. If you buy an unlocked iPhone, at full retail price, you can change carriers as much as you want.
I'm wondering if I can do the iPhone upgrade program AND continue to pay my AT&T Next installment. I don't mind paying for both phones a month. Seems like the only way I can get my hands on a new iPhone. I can't use att next again until I pay this one completely off. So will Apple let me sign up for the Upgrade Program even though my AT&T Next phone isn't payed off?
Sent from the iMore App
That would be adding a phone to your plan.
I am curious what they will need in terms of account info. We have a Verizon wireless employee plan and no one other than Verizon can access our account. I would like to do this but not sure we can
Hi Serenity,
I am a little concerned about the initial carrier lock-in when getting a new iPhone 6s, since, as you say, you have to sign up with one of the big 4 on the new upgrade program. You said after one year, you could ditch your carrier for another one with a new iPhone. 1) How about it if I want to switch to someone other than the big 4 right after I get the new iPhone? 2) What iPhone model would be best to get if I wanted maximum carrier flexibility later on? Get a CDMA version via Verizon or Sprint, or a GSM version via AT&T or T-Mobile? (BTW, I anticipate keeping the phone for at least two years, not upgrade annually)
Thanks,
DaMacGuy
I understood that the phones were unlocked, but you should choose between GSM and CDMA before the 25th.
I have an iphone 5s that i want to trade in at the apple store. Will they apply the credit to the cost of the phone, therefore lowering my monthly payment?
So when I was reserving my iPhone last Friday, I just did a regular in-store reservation because I didn't see the Upgrade Program option when I was picking out my iPhone. So my reservation email lists the full price. When I go to pick it up, will I be able to sign up for the Upgrade Program then? Because I got a regular reservation since it seems the Upgrade Program was on a separate page and not when you normally do the pre-order/reservation. It was confusing and so that's what I'm worried about when I go in for my reservation next Friday.
That's my question as well - I had the same experience.
When you say a regular reservation, are you talking about an appointment with an Apple Specialist, or a phone reservation? The latter one will not ensure availability of a unit.
I reserved a phone.
Apple has on the bottom of your reservation page a couple of questions and one is exactly that (about changing payment option) And the answer is yes.
My acknowledgement page says the monthly price. not full price. Are you sure you didn't buy a iPhone?
This is a copy of the exact email I received once I submitted my reservation. http://d.pr/i/1fD6t
Thanks for that sharing. nice choice of phone.
I have the same but, "$40.00 over 24 months" in place of your full price.
So, you have a confirmed reservation. No problem, join the line.
There will only be two lines, those with and those without reservations.
It's the wait that I am afraid of....
Yeah, I was just wondering if I can change the payment to the Upgrade Program instead of paying in full when I get there. I made a 2nd reservation with a Upgrade Program pricing (different model since that one was out) and had the monthly price. The email for that one says in the FAQ section that you can change the payment method when you get there to carrier financing or full price, but I'm just wondering if I can do the same with a full price reservation. I'm guessing that it is possible since it's not paid for, and the email for the full price mentions the Upgrade Program in the FAQ, but the wording could have been better I guess.
It would have been nice if the pre-order page had given 3 options for acquiring a phone: buy the phone under carrier contract, pay full price for a phone, or buy the phone using the Upgrade Program. I looked around and couldn't figure out how to buy using the Upgrade Program. (And besides, it was the middle of the night and I was sleepy!) So, like you, I made an appointment at the store and reserved a phone at full price. Hopefully I can change my payment method when I go to my appointment and use the Upgrade program.
They'll take your money, no matter how. they want the iPhone out the door.
I did the same thing but I called Apple and they told me they have no information on my reservation. I told them I couldn't remember if I had purchased it outright or under Apple's Upgrade Program. I was told the reason I didn't have a reservation number was because I had to have purchased it under the Apple Upgrade Program. I look daily under reservations and I still don't see anything. Hopefully I have a phone on Friday or they will have one pissed person!
.
Never mind... Old comments in the new thread smh
Crazily enough, it's 2015 and I just got on a contract. Haven't been on one since like 2007. I left AT&T 2 years ago and they were charging like 75 bucks for me to have a smartphone with like 300MB of data. This was an unlocked Smartphone by the way. Now, with a Contract it's gonna be 70 bucks (2GB Data). Ah, how times have changed. I feel like this is the cheapest option in the long run...24 months.
It sounds like, from what you are saying above, that I would be locked into a carrier for 12 months as well?? Nobody wants that.
You say "Nobody wants that," but people have been dealing with carrier-locked contracts for decades now. :) Not entirely sure if you'll be able to swap out a SIM after initial carrier activation, but in theory you should be able to do so.
So, I guess I won't be saying yes to a carrier plan and then getting out of it the next week (or month)?
I don't see why not! Apple's website states that the iPhone is unlocked, and that "Because the iPhone Upgrade Program isn’t tied to a single carrier, you don’t need a multiyear service contract." As long as the radios on the phone are supported by the new carrier, you should be able to switch without problems.
You are asked to provide and activate on a carrier when you purchase (for god knows why!) but once you have the phone in your custody, you can put any sim you want. It's unlocked.
Sent from the iMore App
The information in the article is wrong. If you are 100% out of contract and you are on Verizon, AT&T, etc and you buy a phone using the iPhone upgrade program, you are not tied to the carrier AT ALL!!
You can take that phone to ANY carrier at ANY time. You do NOT have to wait 12 months to move carriers as was stated in the article.
I am using a lyca mobile sim..Can I buy iphone 7 plus with installment plan and use my current sim? I read a lot of blogs and I am really confused now. And what does upgrade program actually mean? Do I need to trade in an old iphone to get the new one with installment plan?
if you are in the US, it must be activated thru one of the big 4 verizon, att, t-maybe, sprint etc.
after activation, then you can leave that carrier. so you would need a big 4 plan for 1 month. which makes it more expensive, but possible. just buy the absolute cheapest plan, activate, and cancel the service. you will pay for 1 full month though.
Ok, just few questions, Ren. First can we put a down payment on the phone to lower the monthly costs, say like half down? Second, Can we pay it off early or are we stuck making payments for two years? Lastly, if we buy an iPhone outright (pay full price), are those phones unlocked too? Thanks.
You can not do a "down payment" on the iPhone upgrade program. However, you can pay the loan off after 6 months. If you plan to get the iPhone 7S and trade in after 12 months, paying extra is lost money. (unless you plan to keep the 7 and pass it down to another family member)
When you trade in, after 12 payments, the trade in pays off the old loan. So if you have paid More than is required (the total cost of 12 payments) you will not get that money back. The loan "pays off" with the trade in so if you have paid 80% of the loan, (you only need to pay 50% of the loan to be eligible to "upgrade")
I know that sounds confusing, but say your loan is $1000, you only need to pay $500 to get the next iPhone.
If you trade in after 12 months and you've paid $500, the trade in pays off the other $500. If you have paid $800, the trade in pays off the other $200, so basically, you threw away $300 because the payment amount stays the same no matter how much you pay in advance. (advance, not "down")
I really hope this will get moved to online as well next year. I'm almost an hour away from the nearest Apple Store and have to work that day. I just went ahead and ordered through Verizon this time but crossing my fingers for next year.
Sent from the iMore App
Question: What's the exact UNLOCKED model Apple sells with these plans?
As I understand it there are two models for each iPhone. (s/sPlus)
A1633/A1634 (AT&T Exclusive, no CDMA but adds Band 30, AT&T's 2.3Ghz WCS Spectrum)
A1688/A1687 (everyone else, including CDMA support, but not Band 30) (which is already unlocked by Verizon by default)
Almost correct Gadget Revue...but, I think there is CDMA on A1633/A1634 (from the Apple Website: http://www.apple.com/iphone-6s/specs/
Model A1633*
Model A1634*
LTE (Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30)
TD-LTE (Bands 38, 39, 40, 41)
TD-SCDMA 1900 (F), 2000 (A)
UMTS/HSPA+/DC-HSDPA (850, 900, 1700/2100, 1900, 2100 MHz)
CDMA EV-DO Rev. A (800, 1700/2100, 1900, 2100 MHz)
GSM/EDGE (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)
Nice catch. I got my data from TechWalls.com (googled it) so perhaps they were mistaken.
That being said, why even make A1687/A1688? It only serves to remove the band 30 and adds nothing.
So can anyone confirm that Apple will only be selling the A1633/A1634 as part of their Unlocked iPhone payments plan?
Any words in Apple accepting downpayment in combination with the Upgrade program? Will it lower the monthly payment? If it does, will the lower payment somehow be carried over if you upgrade after 12 months?
Sent from the iMore App
Did you ever get an answer on this? I signed up with ATT Next when the 6 came out but want to switch to the Apple program and upgrade to the 6s. I want to use the amount I get for trade that they give me on gift card towards the new phone and finance the rest.
You can not use the money as a down payment. If your phone trades in for $200, after you are approved for the Loan and get your new phone, apple will credit the credit card $200. In theory, you could then use the $200 to pay on the loan. However. with this program, you do Not want to pay in advance IF you plan to get iPhone 7S. The only requirement to get the iPhone 7S is that you have paid 12 payments. Since the iPhone 7S won't be out for a full year, any additional payments made are just lost money.
i.e. if you paid 12 payments AND the $200, you just lost $200 because when you "trade" the 7 back in, to get the iPhone 7S, the trade in "pays the loan off".
One major difference in choosing the Apple installment plan over Verizon is you don't get a discount on plan fees. With my Verizon plan, I ordered a new i6s+, and with it comes a $25 discount on monthly fees. So, instead of pay a $40 per month data fee, it is now only $15. The major drawback? You still have to pay off the full price of the phone if you want to upgrade after 12 months. So I save $300 per year in fees, but still pay for the phone. Apple's plan looks a little better, but I like seeing those discounts every month on my bill.
Sent from the iMore App
If you have a "prior-to-the-current" X-XL-XXL-etc plan, then they will give you a $25 each plan when you pay the $40 price. It's called "$25 Off Smartphone Month2Month" and I'm told it happens automatically. When you have the EDGE (payment plan old name) you also get $25 off, but it's called "$25 SP Device Payment Disc" on the bill. So net-net you get $25 off and effectively pay $15 per line. On the new Verizon plan, you don't get any discounts no matter what, but the base rate (unlimited talk and text) is only $20 per phone, no matter how you acquire the phone. Another benefit of buying from Apple or using the Verizon 24 month payment plan is you don't incur the $40 activation fee. If you purchase full price upfront or the $199, $299 etc subsidized rate, you also pay $40 to "activate" the phone.
Finally, on the Verizon payment plan, you don't have to buy the $130 AppleCare+ which is efficiently $5.41 per month. You can purchase one of four options, including loss coverage for $9 or as little as $3/mo for an extended warranty. Or you can still buy AppleCare+ and add it to the serial number afterwards.
From what I'm hearing, credit rating doesn't play a major role. You won't be denied based on poor credit. That's what an Apple rep told me. But take that with a grain of salt.
Sent from the iMore App
Yup. Its the reason for the credit card.
Really that's cool! I wonder how that works!
Umm yes u will be denied based on poor credit. That's what the credit card is for.
I live in Alabama, here sale tax is more than $80, but im traveling to Philadelphia, i heard that there sale tax is very low under $20, i guess.
So i want to enroll in iPhone upgrade program in PA, so will they charge me Alabama sale tax or PA sale tax?