iPhone 15 dummy units reveal design changes

A new set of iPhone 15 dummy units have surfaced online, giving us our first "real-life" glimpse at the expected design changes Apple is going to make to its flagship iPhone, expected for release in September this year.

As is customary, we start to see iPhone dummy units following the first leaks of CAD renders, which can be used to 3D print mock-up iPhone units. These are particularly helpful for case manufacturers, but also of great interest in terms of visualizing an iPhone's design months before it is launched.

As noted by Macotakara (opens in new tab), a new set of 3D mock-up iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models has now surfaced via Alibaba, giving us our best look yet at Apple's next best iPhone in hand.

iPhone 15 design changes

Macotakara notes that the mockups, likely based on previous iPhone 15 design leaks, seem to confirm the advent of Apple's Dynamic Island to the entire iPhone lineup this year.

According to this mockup, the bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are noticeably thinner than the regular version thanks to "an R-shape" change at the edges. The bottom indicates no changes to the speaker grille or microphones but does seem to confirm USB-C connectivity is coming to iPhone 15.

Compared to the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 15 Plus fits inside the same case with no visible changes to the rear camera or chassis. The rear camera housing of the iPhone 15 Pro is reportedly smaller in height and width than previous models but protrudes more. However, a more significant design change affecting case compatibility appears to be the change in the volume buttons and mute switches, which are expected to be completely different from previous models.

Apple is expected to debut the iPhone 15 at its annual September iPhone event later this year, alongside a new Apple Watch Series 9 and some other exciting products. In the meantime, all eyes are on WWDC 2023, which we expect to take place in early June.