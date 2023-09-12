Apple confirms when watchOS 10 will launch for your new Apple Watch

Apple has confirmed the release date for watchOS 10 at its Wonderlust iPhone event.

Alongside announcing Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and the iPhone 15 series, Apple has also confirmed that watchOS 10 will launch on September 18. The latest version of Apple's operating system for its wearable devices will be available for Apple Watch Series 4 and above.

A big year for watchOS

The newest software update for Apple Watch brings a huge redesign to the wearable devices. Widgets comes to watch faces in the form of "Stacks," where you can easily swipe between the latest Weather, Calendar events and more.

This is a developing story, refresh to see more.

We're covering all the Apple iPhone 15 event announcements live as they happen. Don't miss all our iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, iOS 17and watchOS 10 coverage so far.