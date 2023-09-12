Apple has reduced the price of its UK iPhone Upgrade Program for iPhone 15

Apple has announced its iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, and those enrolled in the iPhone Upgrade Program in the UK can't afford not to upgrade this year.

Upgrading will incur the usual £69 fee, but the monthly payments for every single model have been reduced, making upgrade a no-brainer. In the run-up to the event we were worried about some hefty increases to iPhone, but prices are actually the same across the board, leading to some very good news for UK customers.

Here's a quick reminder of how much the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro cost:

Swipe to scroll horizontally UK iPhone 14/14 Pro upgrade program prices Row 0 - Cell 0 iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB £46.45 £52.95 £61.45 £66.45 256GB £51.95 £58.45 £66.95 £71.95 512GB £62.95 £69.45 £77.95 £82.95 1TB Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 £88.95 £93.95

However, Apple's iPhone 15 starts at just £42.92 for the 128GB iPhone 15, and £55.45 for the 128GB iPhone 15 Pro. At every price point above, upgrading to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro is cheaper than staying on your current price plan, and it looks like the reason might be AppleCare+.

AppleCare+ costs £199 for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, £179 for the iPhone 14 Plus, and £149 for the iPhone 14. Now, however, those prices are all £20 cheaper. That doesn't explain the whole reduction, but what is confirmed is that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are considerably cheaper on the UK's iPhone Upgrade Program this year.

Apple's new iPhone 15 comes with USB-C, a 48MP camera, the Dynamic Island, and more. Meanwhile, the Pro gets the A17 Bionic chip, a titanium chassis, a brushed finish, and more. Both will be available to pre-order on Friday and are coming out on September 22.

