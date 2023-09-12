Apple stealth-launched a 2-meter 240W USB-C cable for all your charging needs

If you've been keeping an eye on Apple's new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro announcements you'll know that the new models all ditch Lightning in favor of a new USB-C port. And while a cable will come in the box, Apple is now also selling a longer one that is rated for charging just about anything.

The new cable is longer than the one that will come with Apple's best iPhones but it's also rated for enough charging power that we can expect it to also be able to charge the most power-hungry of devices, including the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

You'll pay for it, though. Apple's new cable is rated for 240W and will cost you $29 if you plan on adding it to your collection of charging options.

All charged up

You can order your new cable on Apple's website right now and it'll ship in just one business day, although it doesn't appear to be available for in-store pickup just yet. That isn't all that surprising of course, and we can expect that situation to change soon enough.

Apple describes the new cable as being made with a woven design with USB-C connectors at both ends. "It supports charging of up to 240 watts and transfers data at USB 2 rates," Apple says. The company also points out that people can "pair the USB-C Charge Cable with a compatible USB-C power adapter to conveniently charge your devices from a wall outlet and take advantage of fast-charging capabilities."

As you might expect, Apple lists the new charging cable as being compatible with the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max not to mention its USB-C-powered iPads and MacBooks. And at two meters long, it'll offer more flexibility than the one-meter cable that comes with the new iPhones as well.

