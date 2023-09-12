Apple's online store is down ahead of the iPhone 15 launch

As is the custom, Apple has taken its online store down ahead of the iPhone 15 launch later today.

The store is currently down as Apple prepares to unveil the new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and new Apple Watch models. Apple always takes down its online store in a move that some people have come to view as a bit primitive and performative, but it always helps in building the hype ahead of a new iPhone reveal.

Apple should show off its iPhone 15 and more in just a few hours, and there are some big upgrades expected. Not only are we getting USB-C for the first time ever, we should also see the Dynamic Island, a 48MP camera, and more.

Over on the Pro models, we're hoping for an updated design, Action Button, A17 Bionic chip, and maybe even a Periscope lens on the Pro Max.

iPhone 15 - coming soon

Those most likely excited for the Apple store going down are the users who will flock to pre-order the device later this week. Apple expects those folks to be early adopters interested in the Pro and Pro Max models, reflected in the fact that nearly 40% of its manufactured models are said to be the latter.

