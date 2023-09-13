Here are all the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro trailer videos

You'd need to have been hiding under a rock to have missed the fact that Apple announced some new iPhones this week, but it really wants to make sure you're fully aware. And it's released a few new YouTube videos showing what you might have missed.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups are both now official and Apple has shared no fewer than five different videos highlighting features and capabilities — and that's if you don't count the unveiling event itself.

There are plenty of videos to get through and most of them are well worth checking out, especially if you missed the livestream yesterday. And don't worry, we've brought them all together in one place so you don't have to go looking for them.

Someone made a music video

Apple shared a new video that was shot entirely on an iPhone 15 Pro, with Olivia Rodrigo the star of the show.

Even Mother Nature's impressed

There was a more than five-minute video shown during the iPhone 15 livestream that saw Octavia Spencer play the role of Mother Nature as Apple as Apple CEO Tim Cook and others sought to reassure her of the company's environmental credentials.

Introducing... iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro

As you'd expect, Apple's announcement included not one but two new unveiling videos that highlight the new iPhones, and as always, they're a blast.

A guided tour

Apple has started to share guided tour videos in which we're taken through some of the new features its latest phones have to offer. It's no different with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro.

With Apple set to make all four new iPhones available for preorder on September 15, now might be a good time to check these videos out if you're on the fence about making a purchase.

The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max all go on sale on September 22.

We're covering all the Apple iPhone 15 event news and reactions now that Wonderlust is over. Don't miss all our iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, iOS 17and watchOS 10 coverage so far.