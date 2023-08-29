iPhone 15 could see Apple surpass Samsung as world's largest smartphone brand
Take that, Samsung!
A new report from a top Apple insider and analyst has revealed that Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 could propel the company to the top of the smartphone charts, surpassing Samsung to become the world’s largest smartphone brand.
Writing on Medium, Ming-Chi Kuo reported this week that while Samsung’s smartphone shipments “have been cut to 220 million units this year,” Apple is on course to ship between 220-225 million units in 2023, which would just push the Cupertino company past its Korean rival for the year overall.
That is expected to continue into 2024, with Kuo noting that Apple is gunning for a further 25 million units next year for a total of 250 million iPhone units shipped. Kuo states that “Samsung’s internal view of 2024 market demand is still conservative,” and as such, states Apple “will likely remain the largest smartphone brand in 2024.”
With the next Apple event and Apple’s iPhone 15 now just days away, this will be an encouraging sign for Apple investors, who have seen the company’s stock fall almost 10% in the past month.
It’s not all sunshine and rainbows though. Kuo warns that the market “is concerned” Apple could see shipments of the iPhone 15 fall due to delays, especially of its flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is said to be worst affected.
iPhone 15 shipments - iMore’s take
Apple will be less concerned about its perceived rivalry with Samsung, and more buoyed by reports that the smartphone market (or at least Apple’s iPhone shipments) is expected to grow next year. With no major Mac or iPad upgrades on the cards for the remainder of 2023, Apple will be hedging its bets on a successful iPhone launch, alongside the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.
With an event expected on September 12, we don’t have long to wait until Apple takes to the stage in what’s sure to be the highlight of the Apple year.
