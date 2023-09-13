Apple's brand-new iPhone 15 Pro is getting an exciting and unique feature later this year that will let users record videos for Apple Vision Pro, Apple's hotly-anticipated VR headset.

The new iPhone 15 Pro, unveiled this week, comes with some pretty cool new camera updates, powered in part by Apple's new A17 Pro chip. The new 48MP camera shoots new 24MP super-high-resolution images by default and now supports 48MP HEIF as well as ProRAW shots. But it's the new Vision Pro videos that have caught our eye.

"Coming later this year, iPhone 15 Pro will add a new dimension to video capture with the ability to record spatial video for Apple Vision Pro," says Apple.

"Users will be able to capture precious moments in three dimensions and relive those memories with incredible depth on Apple Vision Pro when it is available early next year in the U.S."

Vision Pro x iPhone 15 Pro — iMore's take

Apple first unveiled its new spatial photos and videos in 3D with Apple Vision Pro at WWDC. The company says it will let you "capture magical spatial photos and spatial videos in 3D, then relive those cherished moments like never before with immersive Spatial Audio."

Essentially, Apple believes that one great use for its $3,500 headset will be capturing memories and then playing them back, almost as if you were there. The feature got some stick when it was unveiled, with plenty of folks on social media mocking Apple's demonstration of a man wearing an AR headset while playing with his daughter instead of just enjoying the moment, but Apple clearly sees potential there. Apple Vision Pro can record these videos, and soon your iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be able to as well.

It's a feature we here at iMore have been hoping for ever since the Vision Pro was first announced — for Spatial Video to take off, iPhone photography has to change, we argued. It looks like Apple listened, giving media-making for its fledgling headset a pre-launch boost.

