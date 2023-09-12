iPhone 15 will be made in India from launch for the first time ever

A new report has revealed Apple's iPhone 15, set to be unveiled on Tuesday, will be made in India from launch for the first time ever.

Apple CEO Tim Cook will take to the stage later today to unveil the next iPhone lineup for 2023, the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. While we've heard plenty of rumblings about Apple's increased emphasis on manufacturing in India, this is the closest we've come to confirmation that Apple could sell made-in-India iPhone models from launch.

A Bloomberg report reveals "Apple Inc. plans to make the India-built iPhone 15 available in the South Asian country and some other regions on the global sales debut day." Noting that the vast majority will still come from China, the report states highlights that this "would be the first time the latest generation, India-assembled device is available on the first day of sale."

iPhone 15 - made in India

The news is a testament to India's growing manufacturing power. Apple and its manufacturing partners have invested heavily in onshoring manufacturing in the country, driven by generous government subsidies. The sailing hasn't always been plain, with India iPhone factory riots a worrying speed bump in the early going. As noted, most iPhones will still be made in China, but it's clear Apple is continuing to divest its reliance on China as a manufacturing base. Bloomberg reports that 7% of Apple's iPhones were assembled in India, as of March this year.

Apple is expected to unveil a switch to USB-C with its iPhone today, as well as camera upgrades, processor improvements, and more.

