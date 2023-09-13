Olivia Rodrigo's brand new music video debuts shot on iPhone 15 Pro

Olivia Rodrigo, known for sad TikTok anthem ‘Driver’s Licence’, Pop-Rock bop ‘Good 4, and a whole host of sincere pop music, has just released her brand new music video shot entirely on Apple’s new iPhone 15 Pro.

Ironically I got an advert for the song on my first three plays of the music video. The ad focuses on behind-the-scenes shots like Olivia holding the iPhone and a cinematographer using its impressive zoom capabilities. The music video itself does away with this focus, instead showing many different versions of Olivia Rodrigo.

In the day it has been live, ‘ Get Him Back ’ has already managed to amass millions of views and found itself in the top trending music videos on YouTube.

It has Guts

Though it is very well shot, what is most noticeable about the video is the impressive after-effects. Being a song in celebration of idiosyncrasies and contradictions, it shows multiple different versions of Olivia Rodrigo. Some are quite menacing while others are sweet. She smashes a car up only to hop in it and drive away.

Perhaps what drives this point home most is the bridge after the second chorus:

‘I wanna key his car. I wanna make him lunch. I wanna break his heart, stitch it right back up.’

Get Him Back is a track from Guts, Olivia Rodrigo's latest and second studio album. Originally released on September 8th, this is likely only one of a handful of music videos to launch for the album over the coming weeks.

This is not the first time a major artist has released a music video entirely shot on an Apple Device with Lil Yachty’s ‘ Yae Energy’ being shot on iPhone 13 Pro Max. Lady Gaga’s ‘ Stupid Love ’ and Selena Gomez’s ‘ Lose You to Love Me ’ were both shot entirely on the iPhone 11 Pro. It's a great and fun way to showcase the power of the camera in Apple's best iPhone each year, and we're here for it.

