Olivia Rodrigo's brand new music video debuts shot on iPhone 15 Pro
A creative license
Olivia Rodrigo, known for sad TikTok anthem ‘Driver’s Licence’, Pop-Rock bop ‘Good 4, and a whole host of sincere pop music, has just released her brand new music video shot entirely on Apple’s new iPhone 15 Pro.
Ironically I got an advert for the song on my first three plays of the music video. The ad focuses on behind-the-scenes shots like Olivia holding the iPhone and a cinematographer using its impressive zoom capabilities. The music video itself does away with this focus, instead showing many different versions of Olivia Rodrigo.
In the day it has been live, ‘Get Him Back’ has already managed to amass millions of views and found itself in the top trending music videos on YouTube.
It has Guts
Though it is very well shot, what is most noticeable about the video is the impressive after-effects. Being a song in celebration of idiosyncrasies and contradictions, it shows multiple different versions of Olivia Rodrigo. Some are quite menacing while others are sweet. She smashes a car up only to hop in it and drive away.
Perhaps what drives this point home most is the bridge after the second chorus:
‘I wanna key his car. I wanna make him lunch. I wanna break his heart, stitch it right back up.’
Get Him Back is a track from Guts, Olivia Rodrigo's latest and second studio album. Originally released on September 8th, this is likely only one of a handful of music videos to launch for the album over the coming weeks.
This is not the first time a major artist has released a music video entirely shot on an Apple Device with Lil Yachty’s ‘Yae Energy’ being shot on iPhone 13 Pro Max. Lady Gaga’s ‘Stupid Love’ and Selena Gomez’s ‘Lose You to Love Me’ were both shot entirely on the iPhone 11 Pro. It's a great and fun way to showcase the power of the camera in Apple's best iPhone each year, and we're here for it.
We're covering all the Apple iPhone 15 event announcements live as they happen. Don't miss all our iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, iOS 17and watchOS 10 coverage so far.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.
Most Popular
By Becca Caddy