The iPhone 15 could get this big iPhone 14 Pro camera feature

Buyers of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could be getting a new camera upgrade that had previously been limited to the Pro models, we're told.

If correct, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will both get a 48-megapixel camera similar to that of the iPhone 14 Pro, with all four of the 2023 iPhones sporting the same main camera.

This latest report comes via the supply chain, but it isn't the first time that a camera upgrade has been suggested for the non-Pro iPhones this year.

More pixels for all

This latest supply chain report comes via IT Home and backs up precious claims by analyst Jeff Pu.

"According to the supply chain, the new generation of Apple iPhone (iPhone 15 series) will be fully upgraded to the 48-megapixel main camera lens, compared with the current high-end models such as iPhone 14 Pro / iPhone 14 Pro Max," the report claims.

The current iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models sport 12-megapixel cameras with only the best iPhones getting the 48-megapixel upgrade in 2022. If Apple does create camera parity in 2023 we can expect there to be some other feature to help differentiate the Pro and non-Pro models moving forward.

In the case of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, that differentiation is expected to come in the form of a new periscope camera that will allow for improved zoom capabilities. If Apple follows its usual release schedule we can expect Apple to announce the iPhone 15 lineup in or around September, likely alongside a range of new Apple Watches including the Apple Watch Series 9 and a refreshed Apple Watch SE. It remains to be seen whether the Apple Watch Ultra will be updated at the same time.

If the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus do benefit from a new 48-megapixel upgrade buyers can expect improved image quality as well as potential support for capturing 48-megapixel ProRAW photos. The iPhone 15 will also benefit from Apple's new iOS 17 software, announced at WWDC 2023.