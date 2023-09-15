The iPhone 15 Pro color Tim Cook chose might surprise you

If you're all set on buying a new iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max, the hardest decision you have left to make is a familiar one — which color should you choose?

That's a quandary that even Apple CEO Tim Cook has to deal with so it's interesting to see which iPhone 15 Pro color he chose when picking a model out for himself.

Sometimes we don't know which iPhones Apple executives carry around, but we need wonder no more after Cook shared the details in an interview posted to the social network X.

He chose that?

In the interview, we learn that Cook did have a decision to make and that the head honcho didn't immediately land on one color. But, as you'll see below, he did finally land on a color that perhaps won't be everyone's first choice — Natural Titanium. We had him down as more of a stealth Black Titanium guy.

Tim Cook's favourite iPhone 15 Pro color is Natural Titanium! 👀But when the guy replied, 𝗢𝗳 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀𝗲, to Tim Cook saying it was a hard decision cracked me up a bit 😭 pic.twitter.com/LOZEWNOkV0September 14, 2023 See more

If Cook did struggle to choose a color, we can be pretty sure of one thing — he won't have been up at 05:00 am to try and place a preorder. We know that some who did get up at the crack of dawn found that Apple's online store and Apple Store app weren't behaving as well as they could. Hopefully, everyone who wanted to order a new Natural Titanium iPhone of their own was able to do so at this point.

If you haven't placed your order yet you could be waiting weeks for your new iPhone to arrive, unfortunately.

We're covering all the Apple iPhone 15 event news and reactions now that Wonderlust is over. Don't miss all our iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, iOS 17and watchOS 10 coverage so far.