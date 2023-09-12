The USB-C iPhone 15 is here, and yes, there's a $29 dongle

It's finally happened. After years of rumors the iPhone finally has a USB-C port and yes, Apple's absolutely ready to sell you a dongle for those old Lightning cables.

Apple just announced the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups and, as expected, all four new models have ditched Lightning in favor of USB-C. The move isn't going to go down well with everyone of course, but Apple already has an answer for people who don't want to buy new charging cables. They can buy a dongle, instead.

Not that the dongle will be the cheap option.

How much?!

Apple is already offering the descriptively-named USB-C to Lightning Adapter in its online Apple Store, complete with an eye-watering $29 asking price.

On the positive side, Apple's fancy adapter is at least braided between the USB-C and Lightning receptacle, so there's that.

"The USB-C to Lightning Adapter lets you connect your Lightning accessories to a USB-C-enabled iPhone or iPad to conveniently provide three key functions — charging, data, and audio — with a single adapter," Apple says. " This adapter has a braided cable for added durability."

Whether that warrants the $29 asking price is something that people will have their own opinions on, but we can expect there to be plenty of third-party alternatives that cost a fair bit less.

(Image credit: Apple/Future)

Apple is also quick to note that its dongle will work with CarPlay, something drivers might want to take notice of. "This adapter supports connection to most cars including those that work with CarPlay," Apple's product page says. "You can also directly connect a USB cable from your car into the USB-C connector on your iPhone."

The switch to USB-C is only being made at the behest of the European Union (EU), remember. The move comes after the EU told Apple and other phone makers to use a common charger starting from next year. Apple was the only major phone company not using USB-C at the time.

