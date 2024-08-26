Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro will use a familiar supplier for its new telephoto camera lens

Apple today announced that it will hold its annual iPhone event on September 9, and there is plenty to look forward to. Whether it's Apple Intelligence or the speedy new A18 chip that you're most excited about, photographers might have something else that makes them giddy — a big camera upgrade.

Rumors had already suggested that the iPhone 16 Pro would gain a new tetraprism 5x camera lens for the first time, borrowing it from the iPhone 15 Pro. The same lens will also be used in the iPhone 16 Pro Max, too. Now, a new report claims that the same company will be used for both lenses.

What's more, the lens will be provided by the same company that has already produced them for the iPhone 15 Pro, suggesting that it shouldn't have too many issues this time around.

Zooming in on LG Innotek

The company in question is LG Innotek, The Elec reports, adding that it will be the sole supplier for the tetraprism lenses this year.

Tetraprism lenses, or folded lenses, use prisms to be redirected within the lens to artificially distance the lens from the camera's sensor. That allows for increased levels of zoom without the need for an increased camera module thickness — a feature that allows phones to be made thinner without impacting camera performance.

However, LG Innotek will only provide the lenses for the initial run of iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models. The report claims that the fourth quarter will see Apple switch to Foxconn and Cowell in an attempt to reduce manufacturing costs.