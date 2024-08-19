iPhone 16 Pro color leak gives us our best look yet at this year's lineup, say hello to Desert Titanium

The name of the iPhone 16 Pro’s new color has been leaked, and it’ll reportedly be called Desert Titanium.

According to a post by Majin Bu on X , the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will allegedly come next month in a new dark gold color called ‘Desert Titanium’. Majin Bu described it as a “kind of dark gold, similar to the old purple color, relatively discreet and deep”. It’s expected to replace the Blue Titanium that’s exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max handsets, while the other colors are expected to remain the same.

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max come in a Titanium finish, with four colors attributed to the material. Desert Titanium sounds like a natural fit to the lineup. It gives the 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max an exclusive color that many users have been hoping to see.

Expect iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max to arrive next month, alongside iOS 18 , the newest update for compatible iPhones.

What else is rumored about iPhone 16 Pro?

If a new color alone isn’t tempting you to upgrade to an iPhone 16 Pro or 16 Pro Max next month, several other new features could help change your mind.

Leaked reports suggest that the 16 Pro’s display will increase from 6.1 to 6.3 inches, in part thanks to a thinner bezel. In addition, a new Capture button is rumored to be a separate switch on the right-hand side of the device to make it easier to take photos and videos. This button may be pressure-sensitive , which could allow users to focus on an object or take a series of photos, depending on how hard the button is pressed.

Both the iPhone 16 Pro and the 16 Pro Max will reportedly feature the 5x 120mm telephoto lens, currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The ultrawide lens is also rumored to get a 48MP upgrade , which could result in far sharper images.

While that might not be enough for iPhone 15 Pro users, if you have an older device these rumored upgrades, alongside the Desert Titanium color, could finally tempt you to buy an iPhone 16 Pro next month.