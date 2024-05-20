iPhone 16 Pro rumored to launch in the iPhone 15's most popular color — but the iPhone 16 is losing one of its predecessor's best

Pretty in pink.

iPhone 15 Review
The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro are getting one new color option each, according to a new report from top insider Ming-Chi Kuo. The upcoming best iPhones are expected to launch in two new colors, replacing other shades available in the 15 lineup.

According to Kuo, the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max will launch in black, white, natural titanium, and a new rose color. This would bring a tint of pink to the Pro lineup, following on from the immensely popular pink iPhone 15. Kuo called the tint “rose”, so we could see the return of the rose gold iPhone for the first time since iPhone 7. For fans of the blue titanium on the current Pro iPhone, unfortunately, it looks like the deep blue is going to lose out when the new iPhones are revealed later this fall. That said, blue tends to constantly return into rotation with Apple’s  Pro iPhones, so we don’t expect this to be the end of the navy-style colorway.

The other “new” option, Kuo expects to be part of the regular iPhone 16 and 16 Plus lineup is a standard white color which would replace the current yellow option on the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. The new iPhones will reportedly be offered in black, green, pink, blue, and the new white.

More pink for everyone

While we don’t have any further information about what this rose iPhone 16 Pro may look like, it would be a welcome addition to see a pink Pro as Apple customers have been clamoring for new and exciting color options for years. The Pink iPhone 15 is a gorgeous light hue that not only became a fan favorite of the lineup but also had an impact on the device people chose to buy this year. My partner moved from an iPhone 14 Pro to an iPhone 15 just to have a pink iPhone, and I suspect she wasn’t the only one to do so.

If the rumor is correct, I’d be sad to see yellow go as I loved the off-white/eggshell colorway. That said, in most lighting conditions the yellow 15 looked white so we could see Apple release a very similar color with a new name, like they have in previous years.

