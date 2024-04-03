iPhone 16 Pro rumored to sport new colors and a revamped back glass using iPhone 15's breakthrough technology

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models are all expected to be announced in or around the first weeks of September, and while that's still months away we're hearing plenty about what those models will have to offer — assuming all of the leaks turn out to be true, of course. Now, a new leak claims to have information on the colors of the high-end iPhone 16 Pro models as well as a change in finish for their back glass.

According to that report, Apple will offer the iPhone 16 Pro in four colors including space black, gray, white, and a new rose finish. That matches a previous report that suggested something along the same lines, but what makes this new leak more interesting is the claim that Apple will borrow an iPhone 15 feature for its new top-of-the-range handsets.

According to the report, Apple will take the iPhone 15's color-infused back glass and bring it to the best iPhones of the year. Apple made a big deal about that new back glass last year, and it seems that it's been so enamored with it that the same finish will come to the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

A familiar design

This is all according to a Weibo post spotted by X leaker ShrimpApplePro, at least.

According to the original Weibo post by the anonymous "OvO Baby Sauce OvO," the "iPhone 16 Pro will adopt the same durable blended glass as the iPhone 15." The report goes on to say that the new design will "meet users' needs for durability."

When Apple announced the iPhone 15 series last year it said that they both " feature a sophisticated new look that’s built to last." The press release went on to say that "for the first time in a smartphone, color is infused throughout the back glass, creating five beautiful colors." The result is a back glass that "is strengthened with an optimized dual-ion exchange process before being polished with nanocrystalline particles and etched to create a luxurious, textured matte finish"

However, it's important to remember that this leak is far from confirmed and it's possible that some wires have been crossed and Apple intends to stick to the iPhone 15's finish when it launches the iPhone 16. However, the mention of the iPhone 16 Pro colors could make that mixup less likely.

If Apple follows its usual release pattern we can expect it to announce the new iPhones in September before making them available for preorder at the end of the same week. Then, the new handsets will go on sale the following Friday with the devices landing in Apple Stores around the world. That's also when those who preordered quickly will receive their handsets, too.

The new iPhones won't be the only additions from Apple in September. It's expected that Apple will also announce the Apple Watch X and an updated Apple Watch Ultra at the same event, making them available to buy around the same time as the new iPhones.