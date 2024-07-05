iPhone 16 Pro upgrade seemingly confirmed as Apple orders even more periscope lenses for 5x optical zoom

A new report has all but confirmed the inclusion of the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s periscope lens in both iPhone 16 models when the new iPhone lineup launches later this year.

The new report from Digitimes states that lens manufacturers Largan and GSEO are set to receive large orders from Apple as the company looks to “expand the use of periscope lenses in its upcoming iPhone series.”

The periscope lens (dubbed tetraprism by Apple) found in last year’s best iPhone, the 15 Pro Max, enables 5x optical zoom in the smartphone’s camera. The smaller iPhone 15 Pro does not have this high-end feature but previous reports indicate that this is due to change when the iPhone 16 Pro launches in the fall.

Digitimes claims, “This year, more models in the upcoming iPhone lineup will feature periscope lenses. GSEO is likely to join as a new supplier for this year's iPhones.” Largan supplied the periscope lenses for the 15 Pro Max last year and is hoping to secure even more orders from Apple this time round.

Currently, GSEO’s periscope lenses are going through quality testing, however, “Sources indicate that GSEO has a good chance of passing the validation and will begin small-volume production in mid-July. Their U.S. customer (presumably Apple) is expected to increase orders in August and September.”

iOS 18 too

iOS 18 is expected to launch alongside the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus as well as the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. iOS 18 will bring AI to Apple devices for the first time ever when Apple Intelligence launches in beta alongside the release.

Combined with the new software and improvements to hardware like the camera in the iPhone 16 Pro, the device is set to be a powerhouse for photography and editing alike. It’s looking like a very exciting year for iPhone and with reports ramping up, we don’t have much longer to wait until the best time of the year arrives.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Don't want to wait for the iPhone 16 Pro to use a periscope lens: