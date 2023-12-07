iPhone gift guide 2023 — give the best presents to friends and family

The holiday season is upon us, so it's a perfect time to look for a gift that could complement someone's iPhone.

They may have recently upgraded to one of the iPhone 15 devices, released in September or they recently received a birthday present. Whatever the case, a gift that can work with Apple's smartphones can be a great idea. From gaming controllers to USB-C docks, there's plenty to choose from.

With this in mind, we've found a bunch of accessories that make the perfect gift for an iPhone user — from under $50 to over $100, there's something for almost anyone.

$50 or less

8Bitdo Lite SE Bluetooth Gamepad This smaller controller is perfect for slipping into your pocket with your iPhone. This one doesn’t come with a grip for your phone, so bear that in mind when you buy one.

UGREEN RG 65W USB C Charger This cute charger is a tiny compact robot that can deliver 65W of USB-C power, perfect for charging any iPhone.

8Bitdo SN30 Pro Bluetooth Controller This Bluetooth controller is a very cool retro option for gamers on an iPhone. With all the connectivity and features you could need, perfect for anyone who uses their iPhone for gaming.

$50-$100

OtterBox cases and accessories OtterBox offers up a wide range of its top cases for multiple different devices. That includes the Commuter and Symmetry Series, as well as its tough Defender and its premium Strada cases.

18mm Moment Fisheye Wide Angle Lens Using this lens can give your iPhone camera an extra dimension in taking photos at a wide angle. It's a great way to test out your shots and see how they look on your Mac or iPad later in the day.

Moment M-Series 1.33x Anamorphic lens You can capture photos at a 2.40:1 ratio, which means you'll be able to have those lovely black bars, and oval bokeh, unique light artifacts to give that genuine anamorphic feel for your photos and videos.

Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller This Backbone One controller is perfect for placing your iPhone into a grip and using it like an original Sony PSP from back in the day.

FiiO Q3 DAC Adapter Not only will this result in some excellent sound for wired headphones, but this DAC adapter also acts as a 1800mAh battery.

Logitech Blue Yeti Microphone A good microphone is needed to record the best audio when recording a podcast for instance. This can be plugged into an iPhone 15 Pro and you can record your voice into the Voice Memos app.

SanDisk 4TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD When you consider that one minute of a 4K ProRes file from an iPhone takes up around 6GB, this could be a great way to offload those videos.

Anker USB-C 11-in-1 dock This dock is perfect for extending an iPhone’s USB-C port to the extreme. From plugging external hard drives to connecting an iPhone to the dock’s Ethernet cable for wired internet, it could be perfect for those just-in-case scenarios.

Keychron K6 Wired Mechanical Keyboard This customizable keyboard is perfect to take out of a bag, plug into an iPhone, and quickly sort some emails.

$100 or more

Samsung 34-inch Ultra-Wide Monitor As the iPhone doesn’t support Stage Manager, the iPad’s multitasking feature that takes advantage of external monitors, this could be overkill. But if you watch a lot of videos on your iPhone, this could be worth the purchase.

AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) These remain the best earbuds Apple makes, with excellent contextual awareness building on its noise-canceling credentials.

Apple Watch Series 9 Apple's latest core Apple Watch, the Series 9 is a great fitness tracker, notification minder, and messaging device that lives on your wrist. As a companion device to an iPhone, it's great for monitoring health emergencies too.

Need more help?

These other holiday gift guides can help you look for some accessories for an iPad, a Mac, and more.