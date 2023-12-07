iPad gift guide 2023 — the best presents to gift your loved one this holiday season

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and iMore has been on the hunt to find the best gifts for the iPad lover in your life. Whether you're looking for the best iPad for that special someone or a nice accessory to improve their iPad experience, this guide will give you ideas and lots of different price ranges to choose from.

From Apple Pencils to Keyboards and everything in between, the iPad is a versatile product that can fit the needs of lots of different people. This holiday gift guide should give you that festive spark to find the ideal gift for your favorite person. These are the best iPad gifts for 2023's holiday season.

Best iPad gifts under $50

8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Bluetooth Controller Looking for a controller for someone who plays a lot of games on their iPad? This retro controller is a great budget gift that will work with any Bluetooth device. Give the gift of gaming this holiday season.

CableCreation 7-in-1 dock Most iPads in today's lineup have a USB-C port which means you can connect a USB-C dock for loads more ports. This 7-in-1 dock by CableCreation is a great gift for someone who wants to use their iPad as a laptop replacement giving them more flexibility and options when using the tablet.

Loop Quiet Earplugs Does your loved one like to work with their iPad in coffee shops or other noisy environments? The Loop Quiet Earplugs are a thoughtful gift that helps drown out the outside world when getting work done is of the utmost importance.

Anker USB C Charger GaN II A charger? Really? Yes, really. Capable of 100W charging, this GaN II charger has three ports and can efficiently charge almost every Apple device at once. This is the definition of a practical gift, and with the coupon on Amazon falls into the under $50 category. I'd love to unwrap this during the holidays.

Best iPad gifts under $100

UGreen 100W 20000mAh Power Bank Ok, a power bank isn't the most exciting gift, but honestly, it's the perfect add-on to an iPad. This power bank is sturdy, comes with a nice bag to travel with, and has a small display on the side that displays the battery percentage. With 20,000mAh to have on reserve for your iPad, you can easily charge Apple's tablet to full when needed.

Xbox Controller The iPad makes for a great gaming device, but you'll need a good controller to get the most out of gaming on the tablet. An Xbox controller is a brilliant gift as it's versatile and will work with all Apple devices, not just Microsoft's gaming console.

Airpods 2nd Generation AirPods 2 would make a great gift for a young teenager or family member who already owns an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV. They'll pair quickly with all of these devices and are great for listening to music on the go. However, they're not Apple's latest and greatest AirPods

Apple Pencil 2nd gen Does your loved one love to draw or take notes? Then the Apple Pencil 2nd gen is the best Apple Pencil for their iPad. The 2nd gen Apple Pencil will work with all models of Apple's current tablet lineup apart from the 10th generation regular iPad.

Apple Pencil 1st gen If your loved one owns a 10th generation iPad or an older compatible iPad, the 1st gen Apple Pencil is the way to go. Yes, there is a newer USB-C version, but it doesn't have pressure sensitivity, which is crucial for drawing on a tablet. Any artist in your life will love this thoughtful gift.

Best iPad gifts over $100

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Air The best keyboard and trackpad combo for the iPad Pro 111-inch and iPad Air. It has a trackpad, backlit keys, an extra USB-C port to charge your iPad, freeing up the iPad's own USB-C port, and an adjustable angle to ensure you can see that gorgeous display properly.

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9-inch The same as above but for the larger 12.9-inch iPad. This is an essential accessory for the largest iPad Apple makes because it adds so much versatility to the huge tablet, making your investment a genuine laptop replacement.

Logitech Keyboard and Crayon Combo Want a keyboard, trackpad, and stylus combo as the perfect all-in-one gift? The Logitech Combo is for you. If your loved one already has an iPad and you want to gift them every essential add-on they need, then this is the perfect package.

AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are the perfect gift for any Apple fan, not just iPad owners. With incredible noise cancelation, fantastic sound, and magical pairing capabilities, there are no better wireless earbuds around. The USB-C version, in particular, is great for iPad owners as it means your loved one doesn't need to carry around any extra cables.

Best iPads for gifting

iPad mini Looking for the best small tablet this holiday season? look no further than the iPad mini which gives you a small but mighty iPad experience perfect for reading books and browsing the web.

iPad 10th gen This is the most colorful member of the iPad lineup. It’s not as powerful as the iPad Air, but there’s still plenty of power to keep everything moving smoothly. This is the iPad for anyone looking to get their first Apple tablet experience.

iPad Air The iPad Air is the best iPad for everyone, with the M1 chip from the previous generation iPad Pro to keep it super up-to-date and smooth. It’s not the cheapest, but it performs better than any of the cheaper models and comes in some very classy colors.

iPad Pro 11-inch The iPad Pro 11-inch is the most powerful of the ‘standard’ sized iPads, and it comes with boatloads of power on tap. There’s the M2 chip at its core, a 120Hz screen, and a more impressive camera too.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch The massive 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the pick of the bunch, with a large price tag to match. This iPad has an enormous 12.9-inch, 120Hz ProMotion display, the M2 chip, and fantastic cameras to give you the best iPad experience possible.

