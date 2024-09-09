The Apple Store is down ahead of today's event, where we expect the iPhone 16 to launch

Just like before any Apple event, the Apple Store has been taken down. You won't be able to order anything from Apple online until later today. With today's "It's Glowtime" event kicking off at 10am PST/1pm EST/6pm BST, expect the store to go back up 90-120 minutes afterwards.

We're expecting to see an iPhone 16 reveal event in just a few hours, and that's not all. Expect a first look at new Apple Watch models, too, and potentially even new Apple Intelligence features.

There's plenty to look forward to this year with the iPhone lineup. Between the arrival of AI features under the Apple Intelligence banner, to the usual camera and chip improvements and the potential for a new Capture button, it could be another solid iPhone year.

As for the Apple Watch, the long-anticipated Apple Watch X could offer a drastic change, while we're also expecting an Apple Watch Ultra 3, too!

How to watch Apple's iPhone 16 event

The iPhone 16 event will take place today (September 9), at 10 am PT/ 1 pm ET/ 6 pm BST.

The easiest way to watch the iPhone 16 keynote on Monday is through YouTube, with the stream likely to go live 15 minutes before kick-off time. We've also got a page where you can find the stream, and we'll be bringing you all the announcements.

If you already have an Apple device, you can watch the Glowtime event on your iPhone, Mac, or iPad through Apple's website, and it'll be streaming on tvOS' Watch Now section, too.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We're covering all the Apple iPhone 16 event announcements live as they happen. Don't miss all our iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple Watch X, Apple Watch Ultra 3, iOS 18 and watchOS 11 coverage so far.